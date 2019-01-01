Profile

Emma Jakoi

Associate Research Professor

    Bio

    Emma Jakoi is an Associate Research Professor in the Department of Cell Biology at Duke University. She has a Ph.D. in Physiology from Duke University. She has been teaching cell biology and cell/systems physiology to graduate students and medical students at Duke University Medical Center and others for more than 20 years and is the co-author of Physiology: Review for the National Boards. Dr. Jakoi has received several teaching awards including Golden Apples and Master Clinician/Teacher Award from Duke University Medical School. She is currently the course director and course coordinator of the Duke medical school course, Normal Body, and the course director of two graduate courses, Human Structure and Function and Introductory Physiology.

    Courses

    Introductory Human Physiology

    人体生理学导论（中文版）

