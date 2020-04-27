Dr. Dunn is a Forge Scholar and neuroscience researcher specializing in machine learning, particularly deep convolutional neural networks. His work has focused on how the brain controls behavior. Using original experimental techniques, fast whole brain imaging of neural activity, and high-speed monitoring of behavior in response to closed-loop visual stimuli in zebrafish, he was able to uncover the neural circuits underlying both visually guided and spontaneous swimming behaviors. His current post doctoral research is in neural network models for both computer vision (precise tracking of movement in 3D) and predictive modeling for healthcare (pain control and traumatic brain injury prognosis).