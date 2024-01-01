John A. Forlines III is Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of JAForlines Family Office (FFO), a New York and North Carolina-based investment firm specializing in venture investments and private equity. FFO’s venture focus is on financial services technology, transaction processing and data analytics applications. FFO is also active in charitable support for education in the United States. Mr. Forlines is an Executive in Residence in the Department of Economics at Duke where he teaches classes in behavioral finance, decision making and private investing.