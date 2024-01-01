Profile

John Forlines III

Instructor of Economics

Bio

John A. Forlines III is Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of JAForlines Family Office (FFO), a New York and North Carolina-based investment firm specializing in venture investments and private equity. FFO’s venture focus is on financial services technology, transaction processing and data analytics applications. FFO is also active in charitable support for education in the United States. Mr. Forlines is an Executive in Residence in the Department of Economics at Duke where he teaches classes in behavioral finance, decision making and private investing.

Courses - English

Behavioral Finance

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses