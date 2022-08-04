Rae Cho is a Visiting Assistant Professor at Duke Divinity School. He received his Th.D. and M.Div. degrees from Duke Divinity School, an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and M.S. and B.S. degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His scholarly interests are in the areas of theology and practice of Christian leadership and administration and Asian American theology and has taught classes in both at Duke Divinity School. He served as the church administration head at an Asian American church in Silicon Valley while working at a management consulting firm and then a high-tech startup and has provided consultation to churches on church administration.