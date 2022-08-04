As church pastors and leaders, how should you manage Christian church administration? Shouldn’t Christian theology matter in church administration? If so, how? At the same time, how should you utilize management principles and techniques to make your church a more faithful church, rather than turning it into a secular enterprise?
Church Administration Theology and Time ManagementDuke University
Explain why church administration must be approached from a theological perspective.
Elucidate how Christian ethics and pastoral leadership inform a theology and practice of church admin.
Develop a time stewardship plan.
- church administration
- Time management
- theology
- Leadership
- meeting management
5 hours to complete
Church Admin as Church Practices
5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Church Admin as Pastoral Leadership
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Time Management to Time Stewardship
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
Delegation and Meeting Stewardship
5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
