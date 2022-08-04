About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is for both professional and voluntary leaders of Christian churches.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain why church administration must be approached from a theological perspective.

  • Elucidate how Christian ethics and pastoral leadership inform a theology and practice of church admin.

  • Develop a time stewardship plan.

Skills you will gain

  • church administration
  • Time management
  • theology
  • Leadership
  • meeting management
Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Church Admin as Church Practices

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Church Admin as Pastoral Leadership

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Time Management to Time Stewardship

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Delegation and Meeting Stewardship

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

