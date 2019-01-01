David Carlson is an Assistant Professor at Duke University in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Department of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics. His research is focused in machine learning and data-driven science. David is very interested in how modern machine learning and statistical techniques can be used not only for the analysis of large data sets, but also in the design of novel experiments to elucidate scientific understanding. He has developed algorithms and analytics methods for diverse engineering and health applications, and frequently publishes his novel algorithms and methods in the machine learning literature. He received his Ph.D., M.S., and B.S.E. from Duke University, where he won awards for both graduate scholarship and teaching.