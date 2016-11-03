About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • History Of Advertising
  • Advertising
  • Advertising Strategy
  • Advertising Techniques
Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

What is advertising and where did it come from?

Week 2

Am I being manipulated by advertising?

Week 3

What's in an ad beyond that which meets the eye?

Week 4

How do ads get made?

