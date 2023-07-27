How can drones be used for good in environmental science? What types of data can scientists collect, and how should they go about collecting it using drones? Why should someone integrate drones into their existing career or pursue this field?
Drones for Environmental Science
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Describe how a variety of drones can accomplish important missions for environmental science.
Explain the importance of key best practices in drone research, including legal and ethical concerns.
Discover relevant career paths in drones for environmental science.
There are 4 modules in this course
This week will provide you with foundational drone knowledge. You will learn about inclusive language that you can use to describe drones, the major drone components, and different types of drones. Your knowledge will be assessed via quizzes.
5 videos8 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
This week, you will learn about the importance of drones for environmental science and management, including the pros and cons of gathering data using drones versus using traditional techniques. Your knowledge will be assessed via quizzes, and an optional discussion post gives you an opportunity to consider how you could use drones in your own research.
6 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This week, you will learn about how you should approach using drones for research both ethically and legally. You’ll also learn about how to choose an appropriate drone for different types of environmental missions. Your knowledge will be assessed via quizzes, and you will have the opportunity to explore mission planning in an optional discussion post.
6 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This week, you’ll learn about the concept of the scientist pilot and meet four different professionals who embody its characteristics. This week will help you think about different career pathways that use drones for environmental sciences, and you’ll complete a final graded quiz and discussion post to help you consider these fields of interest.
4 videos8 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
