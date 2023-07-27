Duke University
Drones for Environmental Science
Duke University

Drones for Environmental Science

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

4.9

(24 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe how a variety of drones can accomplish important missions for environmental science.

  • Explain the importance of key best practices in drone research, including legal and ethical concerns.

  • Discover relevant career paths in drones for environmental science.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

8 quizzes

8 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

This week will provide you with foundational drone knowledge. You will learn about inclusive language that you can use to describe drones, the major drone components, and different types of drones. Your knowledge will be assessed via quizzes.

This week, you will learn about the importance of drones for environmental science and management, including the pros and cons of gathering data using drones versus using traditional techniques. Your knowledge will be assessed via quizzes, and an optional discussion post gives you an opportunity to consider how you could use drones in your own research.

This week, you will learn about how you should approach using drones for research both ethically and legally. You’ll also learn about how to choose an appropriate drone for different types of environmental missions. Your knowledge will be assessed via quizzes, and you will have the opportunity to explore mission planning in an optional discussion post.

This week, you’ll learn about the concept of the scientist pilot and meet four different professionals who embody its characteristics. This week will help you think about different career pathways that use drones for environmental sciences, and you’ll complete a final graded quiz and discussion post to help you consider these fields of interest.

Instructor

Dr. David W. Johnston
Duke University
1 Course2,853 learners

Duke University

