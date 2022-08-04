Learn how aeroecology, a discipline that studies airborne life forms, has been revolutionised with the use of radar with this unique course. This course is designed to help scientists, researchers as well as ecology enthusiasts to develop skills in using radar to explore biodiversity.
Aeroecology: Exploring Biodiversity with RadarUniversity of Leeds
About this Course
1,666 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Some experience or strong interest in radar technology, biodiversity science, conservation or ecology will be useful.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Learn the principles of radar and how radar data can tell us about the diversity and abundance of organisms.
Explore how to apply radar to provide novel approaches to the study of complex questions in biodiversity research.
Skills you will gain
- environmental science
- Ecology
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Sustainability
- Research Methods
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Week 1 - Fundamentals of radar science and biodiversity research
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Week 2 - Advantages and limits of aeroecology in context
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
