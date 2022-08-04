About this Course

1,666 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some experience or strong interest in radar technology, biodiversity science, conservation or ecology will be useful.  

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • L​earn the principles of radar and how radar data can tell us about the diversity and abundance of organisms.

  • E​xplore how to apply radar to provide novel approaches to the study of complex questions in biodiversity research.

Skills you will gain

  • environmental science
  • Ecology
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Sustainability
  • Research Methods
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some experience or strong interest in radar technology, biodiversity science, conservation or ecology will be useful.  

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Leeds

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Week 1 - Fundamentals of radar science and biodiversity research

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Week 2 - Advantages and limits of aeroecology in context

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder