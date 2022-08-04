Profile

Christopher Hassall

    Bio

    Dr Christopher Hassall is Associate Professor of Animal Biology in the School of Biology at the University of Leeds. His research and teaching focus on the ways in which human activity drives changes in natural systems and how people, in turn, are affected by nature. Specific areas of research include the impacts of urbanisation on ecosystems, the effects of biodiversity on human health, and emerging radar technologies to track spatial and temporal trends in biodiversity. Chris uses a variety of different study systems for his work, but with a strong focus on insects (and, particularly, his beloved dragonflies), and a range of different disciplinary methods from the physical, biological, and social sciences to tackle complex issues in biodiversity research. Ultimately, he hopes to engage a broad range of groups from the general public and fellow scientists to policymakers and industry using creative and integrated solutions to challenges in the natural world.

    Courses

    Aeroecology: Exploring Biodiversity with Radar

