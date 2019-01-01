Profile

Colin Rundel

Assistant Professor of the Practice

Bio

Colin Rundel is an Assistant Professor of the Practice in the Department of Statistical Science at Duke University. He received his Ph.D. in Statistics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a B.S. in Biology from the California Institute of Technology. Dr. Rundel's research interests include spatial and computational statistics with an emphasis on applied biological and ecological problems. Recent work has included modeling the migratory pathways of North American songbirds, large scale fusion models of air pollution, and models for the detection of landmines and IEDs through the integration of multiple sensors. He is also interested in improving computational pedagogy within the statistics curriculum - with a particular focus on training statisticians to produce high quality, reproducible software products as a natural byproduct of the analysis workflow.

Courses

Bayesian Statistics

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder