Neurobiology is the study of how the human nervous system works, sometimes with a special focus on how the human brain works. Neurobiologists and others in this field are interested in discovering more about different functions of the brain, which is part of the central nervous system, and about the role of other nerve structures in the human body. Neurobiology focuses on the physical, biological aspects of the nervous system, and neuroscience, its close cousin, is the study of how the brain influences behaviors. They’re both different from neurology, which is a field in medicine that deals with treating health conditions related to the nervous system.
Learning the fundamentals of neurobiology illuminates the whys and hows of why our bodies and minds work the way they do. The human nervous system is responsible for so many essential functions, from producing emotions and thoughts to keeping us alive by controlling our breathing. Studying this scientific field also brings greater insight into what can happen when nervous systems work atypically, causing diseases and disorders that can impact quality of life. Understanding how the nervous system works and how these conditions affect us can lead to the discovery of treatments, which improves the quality of life of people everywhere. You could contribute to a body of research that improves our general understanding of our bodies as a whole.
Working as a neurobiologist is one career opportunity that can arise from learning neurobiology, of course, but the critical thinking and research skills you’ll develop while studying neurobiology can benefit you in a wide range of careers. You might find your calling as a veterinarian or decide to work as a forensic scientist. A career as a biotechnologist — someone who develops new products and processes based on research about living organisms — can allow you to explore your interests and your ability to innovate. One day, you might even choose to become a professor in neurobiology or a related field or develop various medications as a pharmaceutical researcher. These and other careers start with the simple step to begin learning more.
The world of neurobiology is a fascinating one, and you can bring exciting discoveries in the field into your home — or anywhere else you want to learn — when you choose to study this intriguing topic online. Learn about the basics of neurobiology in everyday life, from the ways we use our brains to the different neurological disorders that impact our brains and nervous systems and the ways they change us. If you’re looking to study more advanced topics in this groundbreaking field, opt for courses that dive deeply into the relationship between neurobiology and human behavior or computational neuroscience. Gain new skills or advance your future career in neuroscience on your own schedule with the flexibility and freedom that our online courses offer.