The main goal of this class is to gain an introductory exposure to the nature of the psychiatric disorder known as schizophrenia as revealed by the scientific method. We will discuss a broad range of findings from the scientific investigation of biological and psychological factors related to schizophrenia and its treatment. More specifically we will learn about: (1) key symptomatic features through discussion and enactments of interviews with actors portraying many of the cardinal features of the illness, (2) what brain imaging studies (MRI and fMRI) and neurochemistry have taught us about the neuroscience of the disorder, (3) scientific psychological data and theories concerning cognition, emotion and behavior in schizophrenia, and (4) current, evidence-based somatic and psychosocial approaches to treatment. A brief historical overview of the recent emergence of the psychiatric category of schizophrenia will be presented as well.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
An Introduction to the Disorder
The first module is focused on introducing key symptom characteristics of the psychiatric diagnosis known as schizophrenia, and describes current thinking around potential causes and biological correlates of the disorder.
Symptom Assessment and History
The second module is focused on a continuing exploration of symptoms in the disorder through simulated client-clinician interactions. Lectures in this unit also focus on the history of the treatment of schizophrenia in Western culture.
Neuroanatomy and Neuroimaging
In the third module we begin to discuss the neurochemistry of the disorder as well as common manifestations of those diagnosed with schizophrenia on structural and functional brain MRI scans. First, though, we look at two more client-clinician simulations to explore symptoms and recovery.
Psychological Science
In the fourth module we discuss common cognitive deficits, disruptions in social cognition and cognitive models of the disorder.
Great course! Thank you so much for creating such an informative course and it increased my knowledge regarding this disorder and people suffering from it. Thank you so much.
Just spiffy and super cool to learn a complex disease. Everything was outstanding and super comprehensive. Love to know as my interest has grown after attending the lecture and and sharing.
I loved this course! I'm only 16,but i hope to have a future working with mental illness in children ^^ This course improved my knowledge on Schizophrenia so much more,thank you.
Highly recommend this course. The professor's explanation makes the hardest things seem easy and accessible. The narration is captivating, all the examples are imprinted in memory immediately.
