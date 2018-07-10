EA
May 5, 2021
Given information is very clear and easy to understand.\n\nI really appreciate that it is just the most important parts and not the whole science or odd information.\n\nThank you, I learned so much.
AZ
Apr 7, 2021
hank you for this course. I get know experience and knowledge in using different kinds of online tools which are useful and effective. I'll use some of them during my lessons. And lots of thanks.
By joshua L•
Jul 10, 2018
Excellent short course. The course gives video case studies of symptoms and the content is presented in a factual and informative way, bot of which aid learning.
By Marc G•
Aug 30, 2018
I loved the course! It’s concise and very much to-the-point, and provides a solid overview of all aspects linked to the history, epidemiology, diagnosis, symptoms, and treatment of schizophrenia from various approaches, both biological/pharmacological and psychosocial. The course consists only of videos, with no required readings associated, and there are some optional forums, but no peer-graded assignments. The assessment is based on one midterm and one final exam, each consisting of 20 questions; this is remarkable, as some of the courses I’ve taken here seem to contain more assessment questions than actual learning material. I particularly liked the practical demonstrations/role-plays, as they help understand how the lists of symptoms translate into real-life experience. Hats off to the instructor and the rest of the team who made this course possible. Thank you!
By Tatiana K•
Mar 7, 2021
Highly recommend this course. The professor's explanation makes the hardest things seem easy and accessible. The narration is captivating, all the examples are imprinted in memory immediately.
By Michael B K•
Sep 11, 2018
Could have been more comprehensive and more with indivigual case histories.
By Naomi F•
Oct 10, 2018
I wish it could have gone more in depth.
By Graham P T•
Nov 12, 2018
Very difficult to stay engaged when the presenter is always saying "um um ah ah ah ah um um"
By Jessica Ö•
Nov 29, 2017
Excellent course! It gives an amazing insight and understanding to Schizophrenia and considering the corse length, I am very impressed with how much Professor Matt Kurtz manages to cover. The videos are easy to follow, easy to understand and everything about Matt Kurtz's teaching style makes it very easy to follow his classes and understand the information he's trying to teach. I would absolutely recommend this course to anyone who is interested in or fascinated by the disorder Schizophrenia, as Matt Kurtz covers the history of the disorder, the symptoms that it can cause as well as the treatments used from back in the days up until now.
By Ozge N•
Jul 10, 2020
Thanks to this course I have learned comprehensive knowledge about Schizophrenia.Especially the interviews were pretty good. I would like to say thank you to Coursera and Prof.Kurtz for this course.
By Megan B•
May 11, 2019
I enjoyed this course very much. I am an occupational therapist working in mental health who also lives with the experience of mental illness. This course breaks down complex subjects well and the videos are short enough to be memorable but detailed enough that one feels that one has learned something. I liked having the ability to read transcripts as the video played because my learning preference is definitely reader-writer over auditory. I would recommend this course for any nurse or allied health professional who is entering or relatively new to the mental health field, or who works regularly with people with schizophrenia in other ways.
By brandie r•
May 31, 2020
Was on a whim taking this course, I actually wasn't searching for this. In actuality, I was scanning for courses under "environmental health." This popped up and I immediately decided to take it because someone close to me was recently diagnosed with the mental illness and I wanted to learn more about it. The class was perfect to follow for me, the instructor was calm and showed many aspects of the illness. Would highly recommend to anyone who knows of someone with this mental illness and wants to learn a bit more.
By Jesús P•
Apr 5, 2018
I find this course to be a blessing, because is focused in one of the most important mental disorders, which on the other hand is one of the most neglected and ignored. It is extremely useful for all the population in general in order to understand this highly prevalent illness and in consequence, the behaviour of some people the will encounter and is specially useful for the relatives of people with the illness, just to give a little bit of light on this illness, which has so much still to be discovered.
By Susanne D•
Jul 12, 2018
Before taking this course I really had difficulties grasping what Schizophrenia really is and what its symptoms are. This compact course helped me so much in shedding light on this disorder. The "patient" interviews were really helpful and it was interesting to try to categorize the types of schizophrenia myself by the shown symptoms. Thanks a lot to Professor Kurtz and his team for this course!
By Anvar K•
May 23, 2020
This is challenging One, This course gives video case studies of symptoms and the content is presented in a factual and informative way-this is the most challenging and fulfilling course I have taken so far. Hats off to the instructor and the rest of the team who made this course possible.
I recommend this for psychiatric social workers regardless of your career or passion to help...Thank you!
By Gerardo S•
Mar 4, 2018
Greatest course ever, the professor knows a lot and he knows at the same time how to trasnmit the information wisely, using videos and actors, at the same time he knows how to convey the difference in symtoms butkeeping the same structures of the schizophrenia, it's really cool, please let me know when this guy makes more courses available, one on bipolar disorder would be really cool indeed!
By Fahad A N•
Dec 14, 2018
This course has helped me greatly in my employment in mental health. There is much information & references to follow up on. The lecturer's presentation is effective & interesting. There is a variety methods of delivering the information through video, slides, role play & discussion boards. This has helped me pass both quizzes first time and at a high score.
By MONIKEERTHANA•
Apr 27, 2020
It was a wonderful experience as a psychiatrist to go through the modules of schizophrenia.The non pharmacological approaches were explained so well so that we could try as much as possible to understand the concerns of schizophrenics,treat them to improve the social life .Thank you so much for the updation of approaches to the management of schizophrenia .
By Anna A•
May 18, 2021
It was a very informative course. It detailed about the symptoms, the client's experience with schizophrenia disorder.Course was very useful and enjoyed learning it.
And i enrolled this course through 'Free courses for learners in India' and it showed the 'certificate was for free'. But i'm disappointed that i haven't received the certificate.
Thankyou!🥰
By Jordan T•
Nov 26, 2019
As someone taking an undergraduate module in CNS Disorders at university, this course was invaluable in developing my knowledge and understanding of schizophrenia. Prof. Kurtz delivered his lectures extremely well, and the content of his talks were both comprehensive and easily understandable, even to the layperson. I would highly recommend this course
By Lidia B•
Sep 8, 2018
A very nice course for everyone who wants to know a bit more about mental illnesses. There is a stigma in our society that's why sometimes it is frightnening to deal with people with problems. The more you know the more you understand how to behave around such people and help them be a part of our lives. Thank you for the course it was very useful!
By Ben L•
Nov 23, 2017
This was an excellent review of Schizophrenia, including the history, diagnostic criteria, neurology, interventions and outcomes. I have worked with clients with various disorders for years and found that I need to constantly be learning or relearning about these various disorders. This class accomplished that goal for Schizophrenia.
By Tiffany J T•
Dec 2, 2019
This course has extensive coverage of various aspects of information on schizophrenia. I especially like the four demonstrations, which are very useful for giving a straightforward illustration of different types of symptoms.
It is suggested that the course could compile a reference list with those articles/papers referred to throughout the lectures. And I would appreciate it if some of the citations/references could be more updated.
Overall, it's a very wonderful experience learning this course :)
By petya•
Dec 28, 2018
OK, but rather superficial
By Elena M•
Feb 23, 2018
I am a retired nurse, a member of my family has just been diagnosed with this disease. I wanted to use this as one of many learning tools. It did not teach me practical, usable information to be able to better live with and improve the life of my relative.
By Timothy•
Jun 13, 2018
Some of the material is inaccurate. The examples simplistic, exaggerated and somewhat encouraging of the stigma surrounding the illness.
By Marianne H•
May 22, 2018
I know I'm not quite the kind of person that this course has in mind, but I chose this course because my husband has schizophrenia and I wanted to understand more about it. Our local medical practitioners don't communicate well and just rush us in and out of appointments, bombarding us with medical terminology - I don't know whether they just assume we know all about it and understand them or whether they're just trying to blind us with science in the hope that we will just put up and shut up without making a fuss, but either way, neither of us really had a clue what was going on. Now that I've done this clearly communicated and highly accessible course, I at least know roughly what they're saying and am able to formulate sensible questions and understand the answers so that I can fight for my husband's rights if I need to, and make sure he gets looked after properly instead of getting fobbed off until something awful happens. The feeling alone that that inspires is worth its weight in gold. Thank you.