Profile

Carla Satie Kamitsuji

MHPSS HQ Specialist – Psychiatrist

    Bio

    Dr Carla Kamitsuji is a medical doctor specialized in psychiatry. Between 2007 and 2009, she worked for MSF in Uganda, Iraq and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (West Bank). In 2010, Carla joined the ICRC and worked in Russia (Chechnya) until 2011. Between 2011 and 2019, she worked in the Brazilian public health sector as a psychiatrist in primary health care, psychosocial care centers, a mobile mental health unit, a psychiatric emergency room and the Transcultural Outpatient Clinic of the Institute of Psychiatry at Hospital das Clínicas, School of Medicine, University of São Paulo. Since June 2020, Carla has been working for the ICRC as a Mental Health and Psychosocial Support HQ Adviser.

    Courses

    Chronically Ill in an Emergency: Why Mental Health Matters

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder