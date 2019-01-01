Dr Carla Kamitsuji is a medical doctor specialized in psychiatry. Between 2007 and 2009, she worked for MSF in Uganda, Iraq and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (West Bank). In 2010, Carla joined the ICRC and worked in Russia (Chechnya) until 2011. Between 2011 and 2019, she worked in the Brazilian public health sector as a psychiatrist in primary health care, psychosocial care centers, a mobile mental health unit, a psychiatric emergency room and the Transcultural Outpatient Clinic of the Institute of Psychiatry at Hospital das Clínicas, School of Medicine, University of São Paulo. Since June 2020, Carla has been working for the ICRC as a Mental Health and Psychosocial Support HQ Adviser.