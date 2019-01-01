Bishal Gyawali is a Postdoctoral Researcher at the Section of Global Health, Department of Public Health, University of Copenhagen. He received MSc in Public Health from the University of Southern Denmark in 2014 and PhD in Public Health from Aarhus University in 2019. His substantive research works have been on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in the community, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cervical cancer, and mental ill-health, and factors contributing to their occurrence, such as obesity, physical inactivity, and alcohol and drug use. Over the past few years, his research has focused on developing, implementing and evaluating community-based interventions to prevent and control NCDs in low-and middle-income countries. He has conducted both qualitative and quantitative analyses as well as systematic reviews. He has extensively published his findings in several peer-reviewed journals, which are widely cited in the international research field. He is the recipient of the prestigious ‘Emerging Leaders Award’ awarded by the World Heart Federation in 2020 and ‘Global NCD Scholars Award’ awarded by Johns Hopkins University in 2018.