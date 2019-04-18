LM
Jun 17, 2020
Great course, not something you learn properly structured in med-school or residency, but extremely useful on a daily basis. Definitively every MD should take, specially before clinical settings.
NW
Aug 3, 2017
I'm only on week 4 but I have enjoyed the concepts and will be incorporating them into my practice and teaching. I like the RIME method and the idea of shared ownership of the patients.
By ladan•
Apr 18, 2019
'the content is interesting. But the course providers claim inaccurately that learners can obtain a certificate by the end of the curse. This is not correct as there is no certificate. not professional.
By Raymond M•
Nov 6, 2018
Great course, I would like to purchase Certificate but there seems there to be no option to. Kindly advise. Thanks!
By Bakhrom K B•
Aug 4, 2017
Excellent!!! I would recommend offering certification.
By Christopher C•
May 22, 2017
Would like a Certificate Option.
By Amit N•
Aug 21, 2017
Please send me certificate on my email so that i can submit it to my institution
Thanx
By Azeez T A•
Jul 1, 2020
:Lack of certificate is a big minus to this kind of a course
By Nicola E•
Aug 4, 2017
By Sherif A M W M A•
Feb 2, 2019
Wonderful course with sufficient focus on examples and scenarios for different types of feedback techniques to medical professionals suited to their personalities
By Arvind M•
Apr 6, 2018
It is unique course. We lack proper methods to pass on clinical teaching. It will help us teach effectively even in a busy setting of outpatients and inpatients.
By Kavitha A K•
Mar 2, 2017
it is an excellent course . very informative , recommended to all teachers involved in hospital based teaching
By Monika M•
Nov 16, 2017
very good learning program
By Michaellearnenglish•
Jul 22, 2020
No certificate at the end
By César C M•
Nov 21, 2016
Great course and great information very useful
By Chilung L•
Mar 13, 2018
It was very invigorating and knowledgeful.
By Vennela B•
Mar 25, 2017
Excellent course for any clinician
By Christine C C•
Nov 12, 2017
Excellent course in all aspects!
By ABDUL K•
Dec 1, 2019
its a good course, but participants should be provided course completion certificate.
By Anant P L•
Dec 12, 2019
this course should have certificate
By Amy G•
Oct 21, 2020
Time is valuable, there is no need wasting time on something you can not get prove for it. It was stated that certificate will be awarded but there is nothing like and that is unprofessional. I have purchased 3 courses but this was what I needed the most but that rather has no certificate so it has discouraged me from taking other Courses .
By Eduards K•
Sep 11, 2017
An excellent course both for those new to teaching as well as for seasoned clinicians. The videos depicting different teaching situations and the explanations afterwards are the best part of this course. More theoretical background from different studies would have been nice, but the references for each section are available, so it's rather a matter of personal laziness. The quizzes are too simple and do could be improved. A certificate or at least a would also be nice
By USRA Q•
Jul 28, 2019
Informative course👍
By Ashish S•
Jul 30, 2019
very informative
By Nikki M•
Dec 18, 2017
Excellent course
By 米睿•
Jun 20, 2018
very impressive
By Ho M•
May 21, 2017
Great lesson!