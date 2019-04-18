Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Teaching and Assessing Clinical Skills by University of Michigan

4.6
stars
437 ratings
141 reviews

About the Course

The purpose of this course is to improve feedback, clinical teaching, and assessment of clinical skills....

Top reviews

LM

Jun 17, 2020

Great course, not something you learn properly structured in med-school or residency, but extremely useful on a daily basis. Definitively every MD should take, specially before clinical settings.

NW

Aug 3, 2017

I'm only on week 4 but I have enjoyed the concepts and will be incorporating them into my practice and teaching. I like the RIME method and the idea of shared ownership of the patients.

By ladan

Apr 18, 2019

'the content is interesting. But the course providers claim inaccurately that learners can obtain a certificate by the end of the curse. This is not correct as there is no certificate. not professional.

By Raymond M

Nov 6, 2018

Great course, I would like to purchase Certificate but there seems there to be no option to. Kindly advise. Thanks!

By Bakhrom K B

Aug 4, 2017

Excellent!!! I would recommend offering certification.

By Christopher C

May 22, 2017

Would like a Certificate Option.

By Amit N

Aug 21, 2017

Please send me certificate on my email so that i can submit it to my institution

Thanx

By Azeez T A

Jul 1, 2020

:Lack of certificate is a big minus to this kind of a course

By Nicola E

Aug 4, 2017

I'm only on week 4 but I have enjoyed the concepts and will be incorporating them into my practice and teaching. I like the RIME method and the idea of shared ownership of the patients.

By Sherif A M W M A

Feb 2, 2019

Wonderful course with sufficient focus on examples and scenarios for different types of feedback techniques to medical professionals suited to their personalities

By Arvind M

Apr 6, 2018

It is unique course. We lack proper methods to pass on clinical teaching. It will help us teach effectively even in a busy setting of outpatients and inpatients.

By Kavitha A K

Mar 2, 2017

it is an excellent course . very informative , recommended to all teachers involved in hospital based teaching

By Monika M

Nov 16, 2017

very good learning program

By Michaellearnenglish

Jul 22, 2020

No certificate at the end

By César C M

Nov 21, 2016

Great course and great information very useful

By Chilung L

Mar 13, 2018

It was very invigorating and knowledgeful.

By Vennela B

Mar 25, 2017

Excellent course for any clinician

By Christine C C

Nov 12, 2017

Excellent course in all aspects!

By ABDUL K

Dec 1, 2019

its a good course, but participants should be provided course completion certificate.

By Anant P L

Dec 12, 2019

this course should have certificate

By Amy G

Oct 21, 2020

Time is valuable, there is no need wasting time on something you can not get prove for it. It was stated that certificate will be awarded but there is nothing like and that is unprofessional. I have purchased 3 courses but this was what I needed the most but that rather has no certificate so it has discouraged me from taking other Courses .

By Eduards K

Sep 11, 2017

An excellent course both for those new to teaching as well as for seasoned clinicians. The videos depicting different teaching situations and the explanations afterwards are the best part of this course. More theoretical background from different studies would have been nice, but the references for each section are available, so it's rather a matter of personal laziness. The quizzes are too simple and do could be improved. A certificate or at least a would also be nice

By USRA Q

Jul 28, 2019

Informative course👍

By Ashish S

Jul 30, 2019

very informative

By Nikki M

Dec 18, 2017

Excellent course

By 米睿

Jun 20, 2018

very impressive

By Ho M

May 21, 2017

Great lesson!

