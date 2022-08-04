Profile

Michael Gisondi

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Michael Gisondi is the inaugural Vice Chair of Education in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University. He is the Principal and Founder of The Precision Education and Assessment Research Lab (The PEARL), Co-Director of the Scholarly Concentration in Medical Education, and the faculty advisor for LGBTQ+ Meds at Stanford School of Medicine. He is a Distinguished Member of the Stanford Medicine Teaching and Mentoring Academy. Dr. Gisondi is a medical education researcher and an expert in the application of social media in medical education. He is a member of the editorial boards of Academic Life in Emergency Medicine and International Clinician Educators Blog, associate editor for the textbook, Emergency Medicine, and conference faculty with the national certification course, EPEC-EM: Education in Palliative and End-of-life Care in Emergency Medicine. Dr. Gisondi previously served on the Board of Directors for the Council of Residency Directors in Emergency Medicine, and earlier in his career, he served as Residency Program Director, Medical Education Scholarship Fellowship Director, and Director of the Feinberg Academy of Medical Educators at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He now serves on the Boards of Stanford Pride and the Medical Student Pride Alliance. Dr. Gisondi is the recipient of numerous teaching awards including the National Faculty Teaching Award of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Hal Jayne Excellence in Education Award of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine. Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine recognized him as Alumnus of the Year in 2014. He completed the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine Chair Development Program and the Stanford Medicine Leadership Academy.

    Courses

    Teaching LGBTQ+ Health

