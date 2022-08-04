Learner Reviews & Feedback for Teaching LGBTQ+ Health by Stanford University
About the Course
This curriculum is designed for faculty members and health professions educators. The course goals are to improve your knowledge, teaching skills, and attitudes pertaining to the provision of health care to LGBTQ+ patients.e.g. This is primarily aimed at first- and second-year undergraduates interested in engineering or science, along with high school students and professionals with an interest in programming....