Emily Mui

Emily Mui, PharmD, BCPS

    Emily Mui is an Infectious Disease Clinical Pharmacist at Stanford Health Care. A PharmD graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, MA, she completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and a PGY2 subspecialty training in Infectious Diseases. Upon completion of residency, she practiced as a General Medicine Clinical pharmacist before transitioning into her current role as an Antimicrobial Stewardship Pharmacist. Emily is involved in the precepting of Pharmacy residents for the Infectious Disease pharmacy practice rotation and Infectious Disease fellows for the Antimicrobial Stewardship rotation.

    Antibiotic Stewardship

