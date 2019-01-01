Dr. Holubar is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Geographic Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine where she is the Associate Medical Director for the Stanford Antimicrobial Safety and Sustainability Program and the Infection Prevention Program. Together with Drs. Robilotti and Deresinski, she is collaborating with the World Health Organization to educate front-line clinicians worldwide regarding the optimal use of antibiotics. Dr. Holubar is trained in both internal medicine and pediatrics and completed her adult infectious disease fellowship at Stanford. She is a member of the IDSA Education Committee, the IDSA Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia guidelines writing panel, and the California Department of Public Health Healthcare Associated Infections Advisory Committee, for which she also serves as Chair of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Subcommittee. Her research interests include evaluating the implementation of stewardship interventions in clinical practice. Her previous experience includes working at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya.