Dr. Meng is a member of the Stanford Antimicrobial Safety and Sustainability Program. Her clinical practice is focused on antimicrobial stewardship, providing clinical service to the Infectious Diseases Consult Services, and precepting pharmacy residents on the infectious diseases rotation and ID fellows on the antimicrobial stewardship rotation. Dr. Meng graduated from University of California-Berkeley with a BS in molecular and cell biology (2005) and from University of California-San Diego School of Pharmacy (2009). She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the University of California-San Francisco, and her PGY2 Critical Care Residency at Stanford.