Learn how to model social and economic networks and their impact on human behavior. How do networks form, why do they exhibit certain patterns, and how does their structure impact diffusion, learning, and other behaviors? We will bring together models and techniques from economics, sociology, math, physics, statistics and computer science to answer these questions.
- Social Network
- Game Theory
- Network Analysis
- Network Theory
Stanford University
Introduction, Empirical Background and Definitions
Examples of Social Networks and their Impact, Definitions, Measures and Properties: Degrees, Diameters, Small Worlds, Weak and Strong Ties, Degree Distributions
Background, Definitions, and Measures Continued
Homophily, Dynamics, Centrality Measures: Degree, Betweenness, Closeness, Eigenvector, and Katz-Bonacich. Erdos and Renyi Random Networks: Thresholds and Phase Transitions
Random Networks
Poisson Random Networks, Exponential Random Graph Models, Growing Random Networks, Preferential Attachment and Power Laws, Hybrid models of Network Formation.
Strategic Network Formation
Game Theoretic Modeling of Network Formation, The Connections Model, The Conflict between Incentives and Efficiency, Dynamics, Directed Networks, Hybrid Models of Choice and Chance.
Excellent course. The labs are the best. Pajek and Gephi will be handy for network graphing and analyzing data. Thank you Professor Matthew Jackson. Your work is very good for reference.
Very important course. My suggestion to the Prof. if he can increase the course length and include more details that would be much better or he can come up with advance course on the same series.
Very well done and explained, full of insight in the social network analysis!!! Lots of ideas about using it in company and team behaviours! Economical analysis of financial contagion is insightful!!!
Dr. Jackson is clear and concise in his explanations and did a great job creating a high-level overview course on a subject for which he obviously has a much greater wealth of knowledge.
