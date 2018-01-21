About this Course

Instructor

Tel Aviv University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

What do we Need a State For?

12 videos (Total 68 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

The Relationship between Efficiency and Distributive Justice

8 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

Demonstrating Implications of Different Ethical Theories

8 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

Distributive Justice: Measurement and Implications

9 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

