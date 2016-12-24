Chevron Left
If you really care about the big questions in the economies and societies of the 21st century, such as distributive justice - namely, inequality of income or wealth, and its correlation with economic growth - this course is meant for you. The knowledge you will gain can truly change your outlook on our world. "Economic Growth and Distributive Justice - the Role of the State" is the first part of a two part course and it includes the following four lectures: (1) What do we need a state for? (2) The Relationship between Efficiency and Distributive Justice (3) Demonstrating the implications of different ethical theories (4) Distributive Justice: measurement and implications Once you've completed the first part, we strongly recommend that you register for the second part entitled: "Economic Growth and Distributive Justice - Maximizing Social Well-being", as well. Taking both parts of the course would enable you to obtain a fuller and more comprehensive knowledge about Economic Growth and Distributed Justice. The course is founded upon the elemental idea that the role of the state is to maximize the well-being - or simply the happiness - of its residents. In 9 fascinating, edifying lessons, using only simple words and decoding professional terminologies that sometimes baffle the intelligent layman, the course expounds many truths – both intuitive and unintuitive. Often using examples from the US and Europe, it does not however focus on policies in any particular region of the world, and is directly applicable to all countries around the globe. The course touches upon the essence of important concepts like efficiency and equity, inequality and poverty, gross domestic product, tax evasion and tax planning; it presents the work of Nobel Laureate James Mirrlees and his followers - promoting a coherent system that integrates tax and government expenditures to maximize social welfare; and illuminates a range of high-profile issues from their economic angle: • Climate change: the atmosphere and oceans as public goods, and how smart (Pigovian) taxation can be used to combat the rapidly increasing threats to our planet; • Technology as the engine of economic growth; • Taxing the rich: How can we mitigate the growing inequality problem? Should we impose a global tax on capital? The curriculum includes interviews with major figures in the fields of law and of economics: Harvard's Elhanan Helpman, Dan Shaviro from NYU and Richard Epstein from the University of Chicago and NYU. After successfully completing this course, you can expect to be able to: • Better understand economic issues presented in the media • Form an informed opinion on the strengths and weaknesses of presented social economic policies • Define and measure inequality and poverty • Define the connection between inequality (income, wealth) and economic growth • Explain the foundations of economic growth • Design a tax and transfer system to maximize the happiness of individuals All these will allow you to better understand the policies being developed around you, and to play a larger, more informed role in their development, as a conscientious citizen. In order to receive academic credit for this course you must successfully pass the academic exam on campus. For information on how to register for the academic exam – https://tauonline.tau.ac.il/registration Additionally, you can apply to certain degrees using the grades you received on the courses. Read more on this here – https://go.tau.ac.il/b.a/mooc-acceptance Teachers interested in teaching this course in their class rooms are invited to explore our Academic High school program here – https://tauonline.tau.ac.il/online-highschool Please note that there is a second part to this course which is a direct extension of this part. We highly recommend to continue to the second part after you finish this one (https://www.coursera.org/learn/economic-growth-part-2/home/welcome). This course will temporarily close for enrollment from March 1st, 2022 to August 31st, 2022. During this time, the course will be closed for new enrolments. All of the course materials will continue to be able available to previously enrolled learners; however, the course staff will not provide support in the Discussion Forums during this period. Best, The Tel Aviv University Team...

K

Mar 12, 2018

EXCELLENTLY DESIGNED COURSE WHICH GIVES ONE NECESSARY BASIC INSIGHTS IN UNDERSTANDING THE ROLE OF THE STATE AND HOW IT CAN ACHIEVE DISTRIBUTIVE JUSTICE BASED ON DIFFERENT PHILOSOPHIES.

NA

Apr 12, 2019

It gives you a holistic view on how policymakers should design the Government policy to promote happiness and social welfare. Very informative and easy to understand.

By Mason P

Dec 23, 2016

I very much enjoyed this course. However the tests at the end of each week were not always absolute answers. In many cases several answers could be considered as corect depending on political views.

By Ganapati K

Jun 19, 2016

Great course - even for someone who is a novice in the subject, the Professor presents the fundamentals in a clear, simple and concise manner. I had thought before doing the course that it would involve plenty of mathematical formulae and statistics, but such was not the case, elementary mathematical knowledge of high school level would suffice. Anyone who needs to know basics of how a welfare state should or should not operate, ought to do this course.

By karin

Nov 4, 2016

This course was AMAZING, very interesting and useful for professional and non-professionals people. Plus, the Professor Yoram Y. Margalioth make it so EASY and ENJOYABLE to understand thoroughly a complex issue.

By Nasser S A

Apr 13, 2019

By Annesha K G

Jun 19, 2016

Very nice course. Specially, the art of teaching by the professor is one of the most significant attraction. Thank you Coursera & Tel Aviv University for this course.

By Apoorv T

Mar 27, 2020

Excellent course for anyone looking for a primer on public finance

By Ms P W

Apr 9, 2016

Such a great teacher! Everything explained very clearly.

By Nanditha K

Nov 6, 2016

A must do course for beginners who are interested to understand the underlying considerations behind formulating economic and redistribution policies of countries.

By GRACE D

Sep 8, 2019

Who knew there is more to justice than taking from the rich and giving to the poor, there is need for evaluation so the average total social welfare is maximized:GO UTILITARIANS. I loved the course and I appreciate the Lecturer

By T.

Nov 11, 2020

I really like the instructor! The examples are easy to follow, and all the theories are simplified, with important parts being emphasized. It's clear, informative, and interesting. Thank you for the course!

By Ketan K S

Mar 13, 2018

By ALEXANDRE J D S

Jun 25, 2020

"I really liked (very much !!) the course, which was very useful for me and innovative. I believe it will be wonderful to practice in business and in my future job!

By Pham N A T

Sep 21, 2020

This course really opens the world of economics to me with the most fundamental concepts. It's very easy to understand. Highly recommended.

By SUTHIDA C

Jun 6, 2019

Incredibly interesting and is a good revision aid for my undergraduate course in Ethics, Philosophy and Economics!

By David D

Nov 6, 2016

The course was very interesting. The content was well explained, and the examples were very well done

By Michael B

May 3, 2017

This course opened my eyes to many issues. It's really my first course in what I'd call, economics.

By Shruti R

Jul 30, 2020

thank you sir. this course me to understand the real life application for the economic theories

By Sumin L

Aug 13, 2016

From the fundamental basis of economic to applications to real life examples, best course ever!

By Maxine S

Oct 1, 2020

Very well produced videos! Interesting subject matter and engaging with real-life examples

By Jeferson L R

Jul 20, 2020

The Professor Yoram Y. Margalioth is very nice! Thanks professor and see you next cour....

By Siddharth A

Apr 28, 2019

A very explained content and a very clear description of concepts. Thank you professor

By Sagar P

Feb 18, 2018

This course is really helpful in understanding key concepts as delineated by the title

By Darral S

Oct 13, 2016

Great course. Adds some good depth to how and why policies may be introduced.

By Selena M

Dec 27, 2019

Excellent breakdown of the economic theories and behaviors by the professor.

By Guy S

Apr 5, 2020

Excellent course! A great way to understand complex concepts in our society

