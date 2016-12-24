K
Mar 12, 2018
EXCELLENTLY DESIGNED COURSE WHICH GIVES ONE NECESSARY BASIC INSIGHTS IN UNDERSTANDING THE ROLE OF THE STATE AND HOW IT CAN ACHIEVE DISTRIBUTIVE JUSTICE BASED ON DIFFERENT PHILOSOPHIES.
NA
Apr 12, 2019
It gives you a holistic view on how policymakers should design the Government policy to promote happiness and social welfare. Very informative and easy to understand.
By Mason P•
Dec 23, 2016
I very much enjoyed this course. However the tests at the end of each week were not always absolute answers. In many cases several answers could be considered as corect depending on political views.
By Ganapati K•
Jun 19, 2016
Great course - even for someone who is a novice in the subject, the Professor presents the fundamentals in a clear, simple and concise manner. I had thought before doing the course that it would involve plenty of mathematical formulae and statistics, but such was not the case, elementary mathematical knowledge of high school level would suffice. Anyone who needs to know basics of how a welfare state should or should not operate, ought to do this course.
By karin•
Nov 4, 2016
This course was AMAZING, very interesting and useful for professional and non-professionals people. Plus, the Professor Yoram Y. Margalioth make it so EASY and ENJOYABLE to understand thoroughly a complex issue.
By Nasser S A•
Apr 13, 2019
It gives you a holistic view on how policymakers should design the Government policy to promote happiness and social welfare. Very informative and easy to understand.
By Annesha K G•
Jun 19, 2016
Very nice course. Specially, the art of teaching by the professor is one of the most significant attraction. Thank you Coursera & Tel Aviv University for this course.
By Apoorv T•
Mar 27, 2020
Excellent course for anyone looking for a primer on public finance
By Ms P W•
Apr 9, 2016
Such a great teacher! Everything explained very clearly.
By Nanditha K•
Nov 6, 2016
A must do course for beginners who are interested to understand the underlying considerations behind formulating economic and redistribution policies of countries.
By GRACE D•
Sep 8, 2019
Who knew there is more to justice than taking from the rich and giving to the poor, there is need for evaluation so the average total social welfare is maximized:GO UTILITARIANS. I loved the course and I appreciate the Lecturer
By T.•
Nov 11, 2020
I really like the instructor! The examples are easy to follow, and all the theories are simplified, with important parts being emphasized. It's clear, informative, and interesting. Thank you for the course!
By Ketan K S•
Mar 13, 2018
EXCELLENTLY DESIGNED COURSE WHICH GIVES ONE NECESSARY BASIC INSIGHTS IN UNDERSTANDING THE ROLE OF THE STATE AND HOW IT CAN ACHIEVE DISTRIBUTIVE JUSTICE BASED ON DIFFERENT PHILOSOPHIES.
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Jun 25, 2020
"I really liked (very much !!) the course, which was very useful for me and innovative. I believe it will be wonderful to practice in business and in my future job!
By Pham N A T•
Sep 21, 2020
This course really opens the world of economics to me with the most fundamental concepts. It's very easy to understand. Highly recommended.
By SUTHIDA C•
Jun 6, 2019
Incredibly interesting and is a good revision aid for my undergraduate course in Ethics, Philosophy and Economics!
By David D•
Nov 6, 2016
The course was very interesting. The content was well explained, and the examples were very well done
By Michael B•
May 3, 2017
This course opened my eyes to many issues. It's really my first course in what I'd call, economics.
By Shruti R•
Jul 30, 2020
thank you sir. this course me to understand the real life application for the economic theories
By Sumin L•
Aug 13, 2016
From the fundamental basis of economic to applications to real life examples, best course ever!
By Maxine S•
Oct 1, 2020
Very well produced videos! Interesting subject matter and engaging with real-life examples
By Jeferson L R•
Jul 20, 2020
The Professor Yoram Y. Margalioth is very nice! Thanks professor and see you next cour....
By Siddharth A•
Apr 28, 2019
A very explained content and a very clear description of concepts. Thank you professor
By Sagar P•
Feb 18, 2018
This course is really helpful in understanding key concepts as delineated by the title
By Darral S•
Oct 13, 2016
Great course. Adds some good depth to how and why policies may be introduced.
By Selena M•
Dec 27, 2019
Excellent breakdown of the economic theories and behaviors by the professor.
By Guy S•
Apr 5, 2020
Excellent course! A great way to understand complex concepts in our society