Prof. Yoram Margalioth is an international expert on Tax Policy and Public Finance. He is a professor at Tel Aviv University's Buchmann Faculty of Law and Head of its new Law & Philanthropy Institute. He has published approximately 60 papers in local and international publications. Prof. Margalioth places great emphasis on education, and has been much sought-after as a lecturer on Tax Policy for the past 17 years. He has taught and lectured at many institutions worldwide, including Harvard, NYU, Toronto University and the National University of Singapore. At Tel Aviv University he is elected yearly by the students as one of the institution's Top 100 lecturers, and in 2012 he received the Rector's award for Excellence in Teaching.