Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Tel Aviv University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Excess Burden of Taxation

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Tax Incidence: Who Bears the Economic Burden of a Tax?

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Progressivity: Definition and Ways to Achieve

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Low Income, Low Ability and the Optimal Income Tax Model

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

