GS
Apr 18, 2020
Excellent explanation of complex concepts. Promotes a good understanding of the world around us and which factors come into play when talking about taxes, welfare and redistribution.
ZU
May 22, 2019
I learnt a lot and examine the real time issues for the countries like Pakistan, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan
By Ganapati K•
Sep 13, 2016
This course is great. It's obviously tougher than the Part 1, though not exactly a follow up on the first part, as it covers different areas. The course content is such that it did not become very statistics-oriented - and it had independent lectures by Nobel Prize winning economists too.
It's very easy to use the jargon that the course is suited for the layman, which it probably is not, but it's designed for ready understanding by a novice in economics, and Prof Yoram and his team have done a great job in putting this together. Thoroughly enjoyed it, even though at times I did have misgivings that I may not be able to complete it.
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Jul 1, 2020
I thought Mooc was very good. Professor Yoram Y. Margalioth demonstrated great knowledge. The difference was the capacity for critical vision in each interview, I was impressed that in addition to the incredible didactics in relation to the method to describe the topic of taxpayer rights and the professor also demonstrated great scientific knowledge, which helped me a lot to enrich the Distributive Justice. I really appreciate the opportunity.
By Deleted A•
Jan 9, 2018
It's a good course, gives you the basis of economic law principles that apply to tax law and policies regarding its distribution.
By Michael B•
Jun 10, 2017
I started with no knowledge of how to maximize social well-being. All of the lectures made sense. Great class.
By Robert G•
May 26, 2017
Excellent course. Great presentation by professor. Should be required for elected representatives in Congress.
By Cao T M H•
Apr 27, 2020
A very beneficial course, simplistic way of instruction that made me easy to understand and follow up.
By karin•
Sep 1, 2017
Great course, the Teacher is amazing! Everithing is clear with incredible explanation!
By Zain A•
Aug 2, 2017
This is an excellent course for introductory distributive justice.
By Raz W•
Nov 28, 2017
Thank you, it was fun.
By Tomasz K•
Jan 8, 2017
Great course!
By Wiryanta M•
May 19, 2020
Finest
By Iqbal N•
Jun 17, 2021
By GLORIYA V•
Jul 27, 2020
Good
By Madnodje M•
Jul 17, 2020
This was a very interesting course. It helped me better understand why some tax choices are made and the different pro and con arguments. Indeed without mastering those different positions and and a good tax collecting system a State is doom in developing a good social policy because it would be hard pressed to finance it.
At time it is a bit confusing but this comes with any online course which does not offer the possibility of an exchange with the professor. Overall I will advise any body who want to understand "the science of tax" to take the class.
By Ibrahim N•
Jun 20, 2017
If you are interested in the theme like the role of taxation in the redistribution process, then this course will be useful for you. However, the "economic growth" part of the title is a little bit misunderstandable.
By Joy S•
Sep 11, 2017
good info about a boring subject. About week 5: quiz (not exam) has 2 "check all that apply" questions with the square check boxes. You can't tell how many answers to check unless you just know the answer. This type question is difficult to pass. However, to pass this quiz you must get all 4 out of 5 correct, therefore you have to answer at least one of the all that apply questions correctly.
By Aditya S•
Oct 18, 2020
The concepts especially while explaining numerical concepts(Eg: calculating tax rates) can be explained in a more detailed way.
By Anil K•
Mar 29, 2016
Course has not been updated. Wrong answers in quiz (eg week 3 quiz on progressivity), videos getting blocked at review question point, etc. I am checking out.
By nivmicha•
Jan 27, 2019
capitalist propaganda