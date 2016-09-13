Chevron Left
Back to Economic Growth and Distributive Justice Part II - Maximize Social Wellbeing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Economic Growth and Distributive Justice Part II - Maximize Social Wellbeing by Tel Aviv University

4.6
stars
126 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

If you really care about the big questions in the economies and societies of the 21st century, such as distributive justice - namely, inequality of income or wealth, and its correlation with economic growth - this course is meant for you. The knowledge you will gain can truly change your outlook on our world. "Economic Growth and Distributive Justice - Maximizing Social Wellbeing" is the second part of a two part course and it includes the following five lectures: (1) The excess burden of taxation (2) Tax incidence: who bears the economic burden of tax? (3) Progressivity: definition and ways to achieve (4) Low Income, Low Ability and the Optimal Income Tax Model (5) Designing the Tax and Transfer System that Maximizes Social Wellbeing If you haven't done that already, we strongly recommend that you register for the first part of the course: "Economic Growth and Distributive Justice - the Role of the State". Taking both parts of the course would enable you to obtain a fuller and more comprehensive knowledge about Economic Growth and Distributed Justice. The course is founded upon the elemental idea that the role of the state is to maximize the well-being - or simply the happiness - of its residents. In 9 fascinating, edifying lessons, using only simple words and decoding professional terminologies that sometimes baffle the intelligent layman, the course expounds many truths – both intuitive and unintuitive. Often using examples from the US and Europe, it does not however focus on policies in any particular region of the world, and is directly applicable to all countries around the globe. The course touches upon the essence of important concepts like efficiency and equity, inequality and poverty, gross domestic product, tax evasion and tax planning; it presents the work of Nobel Laureate James Mirrlees and his followers - promoting a coherent system that integrates tax and government expenditures to maximize social welfare; and illuminates a range of high-profile issues from their economic angle: • Climate change: the atmosphere and oceans as public goods, and how smart (Pigovian) taxation can be used to combat the rapidly increasing threats to our planet; • Technology as the engine of economic growth; • Taxing the rich: How can we mitigate the growing inequality problem? Should we impose a global tax on capital? The curriculum includes interviews with major figures in the fields of law and of economics: Harvard's Elhanan Helpman, Dan Shaviro from NYU and Richard Epstein from the University of Chicago and NYU. After successfully completing this course, you can expect to be able to: • better understand economic issues presented in the media • form an informed opinion on the strengths and weaknesses of presented social economic policies • define and measure inequality and poverty • define the connection between inequality (income, wealth) and economic growth • explain the foundations of economic growth • design a tax and transfer system to maximize the happiness of individuals All these will allow you to better understand the policies being developed around you, and to play a larger, more informed role in their development, as a conscientious citizen. In order to receive academic credit for this course you must successfully pass the academic exam on campus. For information on how to register for the academic exam – https://tauonline.tau.ac.il/registration Additionally, you can apply to certain degrees using the grades you received on the courses. Read more on this here – https://go.tau.ac.il/b.a/mooc-acceptance Teachers interested in teaching this course in their class rooms are invited to explore our Academic High school program here – https://tauonline.tau.ac.il/online-highschool This course is a direct extension of the first part "Economic Growth and Distributive Justice Part I -The Role of the State", so if you have not yet taken it, we highly recommend you start your learning from there (https://www.coursera.org/learn/economic-growth-part-1/home/welcome). This course will temporarily close for enrollment from March 1st, 2022 to August 31st, 2022. During this time, the course will be closed for new enrolments. All of the course materials will continue to be able available to previously enrolled learners; however, the course staff will not provide support in the Discussion Forums during this period. Best, The Tel Aviv University Team...

Top reviews

GS

Apr 18, 2020

Excellent explanation of complex concepts. Promotes a good understanding of the world around us and which factors come into play when talking about taxes, welfare and redistribution.

ZU

May 22, 2019

I learnt a lot and examine the real time issues for the countries like Pakistan, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan

Filter by:

1 - 21 of 21 Reviews for Economic Growth and Distributive Justice Part II - Maximize Social Wellbeing

By Ganapati K

Sep 13, 2016

This course is great. It's obviously tougher than the Part 1, though not exactly a follow up on the first part, as it covers different areas. The course content is such that it did not become very statistics-oriented - and it had independent lectures by Nobel Prize winning economists too.

It's very easy to use the jargon that the course is suited for the layman, which it probably is not, but it's designed for ready understanding by a novice in economics, and Prof Yoram and his team have done a great job in putting this together. Thoroughly enjoyed it, even though at times I did have misgivings that I may not be able to complete it.

By ALEXANDRE J D S

Jul 1, 2020

I thought Mooc was very good. Professor Yoram Y. Margalioth demonstrated great knowledge. The difference was the capacity for critical vision in each interview, I was impressed that in addition to the incredible didactics in relation to the method to describe the topic of taxpayer rights and the professor also demonstrated great scientific knowledge, which helped me a lot to enrich the Distributive Justice. I really appreciate the opportunity.

By Guy S

Apr 19, 2020

Excellent explanation of complex concepts. Promotes a good understanding of the world around us and which factors come into play when talking about taxes, welfare and redistribution.

By Zia U

May 23, 2019

I learnt a lot and examine the real time issues for the countries like Pakistan, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan

By Deleted A

Jan 9, 2018

It's a good course, gives you the basis of economic law principles that apply to tax law and policies regarding its distribution.

By Michael B

Jun 10, 2017

I started with no knowledge of how to maximize social well-being. All of the lectures made sense. Great class.

By Robert G

May 26, 2017

Excellent course. Great presentation by professor. Should be required for elected representatives in Congress.

By Cao T M H

Apr 27, 2020

A very beneficial course, simplistic way of instruction that made me easy to understand and follow up.

By karin

Sep 1, 2017

Great course, the Teacher is amazing! Everithing is clear with incredible explanation!

By Zain A

Aug 2, 2017

This is an excellent course for introductory distributive justice.

By Raz W

Nov 28, 2017

Thank you, it was fun.

By Tomasz K

Jan 8, 2017

Great course!

By Wiryanta M

May 19, 2020

Finest

By Iqbal N

Jun 17, 2021

dfjk

By GLORIYA V

Jul 27, 2020

Good

By Madnodje M

Jul 17, 2020

This was a very interesting course. It helped me better understand why some tax choices are made and the different pro and con arguments. Indeed without mastering those different positions and and a good tax collecting system a State is doom in developing a good social policy because it would be hard pressed to finance it.

At time it is a bit confusing but this comes with any online course which does not offer the possibility of an exchange with the professor. Overall I will advise any body who want to understand "the science of tax" to take the class.

By Ibrahim N

Jun 20, 2017

If you are interested in the theme like the role of taxation in the redistribution process, then this course will be useful for you. However, the "economic growth" part of the title is a little bit misunderstandable.

By Joy S

Sep 11, 2017

good info about a boring subject. About week 5: quiz (not exam) has 2 "check all that apply" questions with the square check boxes. You can't tell how many answers to check unless you just know the answer. This type question is difficult to pass. However, to pass this quiz you must get all 4 out of 5 correct, therefore you have to answer at least one of the all that apply questions correctly.

By Aditya S

Oct 18, 2020

The concepts especially while explaining numerical concepts(Eg: calculating tax rates) can be explained in a more detailed way.

By Anil K

Mar 29, 2016

Course has not been updated. Wrong answers in quiz (eg week 3 quiz on progressivity), videos getting blocked at review question point, etc. I am checking out.

By nivmicha

Jan 27, 2019

capitalist propaganda

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder