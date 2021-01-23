In an age now driven by "big data", we need to cut through the noise and present key information in a way that can be quickly consumed and acted upon making data visualization an increasingly important skill. Visualizations need to not only present data in an easy to understand and attractive way, but they must also provide context for the data, tell a story, achieving that fine balance between form and function. Excel has many rivals in this space, but it is still an excellent choice, particularly if it's where your data resides. It offers a wealth of tools for creating visualizations other than charts and the chart options available are constantly increasing and improving, so the newer versions now include waterfall charts, sunburst diagrams and even map charts. But what sets Excel apart is its flexibility, it gives us total creative control over our designs so if needed we could produce our own animated custom chart to tell the right story for our data.
This course is part of the Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization
We expect that you have some background with Excel. You can move around the interface and create basic formulas.
- Microsoft Excel
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome and critical information
Data Visualizations using Conditional Formatting, Sparklines and Number Formats
This week we will explore a host of data visualisation tools that do not include charts. We will learn about conditional formatting, including custom conditional formatting using formulas, drop down lists, and macros. We will then move on to learning about sparklines, shapes, and custom number formats.
Mastering charting techniques
This week we will explore a range of options to visualise your data using charts. We will look at standard charts such as line charts, pie charts, and scatter charts – to help you visualise your data. We will also look at charts to add to your standard toolkit such as area charts, donut charts, and bubble charts – which will add that wow factor to your work.
Specialized charts
This week we will explore a range of innovative and creative charts – many of which are new to Excel. These charts include: hierarchy charts, waterfall charts, funnel charts, and geospatial charts. We will also look at customising and creating our charts when we look at population charts and gauge charts – giving you ideas to be innovative and creative.
Create an Interactive Dashboard Using Pivot Charts and Slicers
This week we take a turn into data analytics by exploring Pivot Tables. We will look at how to summarise data with Pivot Tables, as well as how to customise, group, sort, and filter pivot data. We will then look at performing calculations in Pivot Tables. Finally we explore Pivot Charts which help us visualise the data in our Pivot Tables.
Very high quality course as always, the tests had some mistakes but nothing that would cause problems
Excellent course, all the videos and material on point, a lot to practice, i did many courses and specializations and this one is excellent in so many aspects, i put it like a role model.
Excellent presentation, examples, and organization. Appreciate videos, transcripts, forum and creative corner ways to interact with other students around the globe.
Absolutely fantastic course! I've been using Excel for nearly 20 years and I cannot tell you how many times I STILL found myself saying "Oh, that's neat!" Definitely worth your time!
About the Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization
As data becomes the modern currency, so the ability to quickly and accurately analyse data has become of paramount importance. Therefore, data analytics and visualization are two of the most sought after skills for high paying jobs with strong future growth prospects. According to an IBM report, the Excel tools for data analytics and visualization are among the top 10 competencies projected to show double-digit growth in their demand. This course will help you develop your analytical and visualization skills so that you not only improve your current work performance but also expand your future job prospects. For those in business and data analysis who want to master advanced Excel and beginner Power BI , that will add an asset to your employability portfolio.
