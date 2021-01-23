About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization
Intermediate Level

We expect that you have some background with Excel. You can move around the interface and create basic formulas.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Microsoft Excel
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Offered by

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome and critical information

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Data Visualizations using Conditional Formatting, Sparklines and Number Formats

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Mastering charting techniques

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Specialized charts

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Create an Interactive Dashboard Using Pivot Charts and Slicers

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization

Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization

