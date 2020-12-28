Chevron Left
In an age now driven by "big data", we need to cut through the noise and present key information in a way that can be quickly consumed and acted upon making data visualization an increasingly important skill. Visualizations need to not only present data in an easy to understand and attractive way, but they must also provide context for the data, tell a story, achieving that fine balance between form and function. Excel has many rivals in this space, but it is still an excellent choice, particularly if it's where your data resides. It offers a wealth of tools for creating visualizations other than charts and the chart options available are constantly increasing and improving, so the newer versions now include waterfall charts, sunburst diagrams and even map charts. But what sets Excel apart is its flexibility, it gives us total creative control over our designs so if needed we could produce our own animated custom chart to tell the right story for our data. Over five weeks we will explore Excel's rich selection of visualization tools using practical case studies as seen through the eyes of Rohan, an environmental analyst. Rohan is required to produce visualizations that will show trends, forecasts, breakdowns and comparisons for a large variety of environmental data sets. As well as utilising the usual chart types he wants to use conditional formats, sparklines, specialised charts and even create his own animated charts and infographics. In some cases, he will also need to prepare the data using pivot tables to drill down and answer very specific questions. We are going to help him achieve all this and present our finished visualizations in attractive reports and dashboards that use tools like slicers and macros for automation and interactivity. These are the topics we will cover: Week 1: Dynamic visualizations with conditional formatting, custom number formatting, sparklines and macros Week 2: Charting techniques for telling the right story Week 3: Creating specialised and custom charts Week 4: Summarising and filtering data with pivot tables and pivot charts Week 5: Creating interactive dashboards in Excel This is the second course in our Specialization on Data Analytics and Visualization. The first course: Excel Fundamentals for Data Analysis, covers data preparation and cleaning but also teaches some of the prerequisites for this course like tables and named ranges as well as text, lookup and logical functions. To get the most out of this course we would recommend you do the first course or have experience with these topics. In this course we focus on Data Visualization in Excel, join us for this exciting journey....

AR

Nov 26, 2021

Excellent course, all the videos and material on point, a lot to practice, i did many courses and specializations and this one is excellent in so many aspects, i put it like a role model.

GB

Feb 4, 2022

Absolutely fantastic course! I've been using Excel for nearly 20 years and I cannot tell you how many times I STILL found myself saying "Oh, that's neat!" Definitely worth your time!

By Ali S

Dec 28, 2020

As usual, course material and instructors methods in teaching are more than perfect.

It was so useful material, the same as the previous courses and specialization.

I can't wait to enroll in the last course of this specialization. Thank you so much.

By Cristian D H M

Jan 2, 2021

This is a great course! You can obtain some advances skills in Excel (if you don't have a great experience in this program) and it provides with the whole tools you need to complete the quizzes and weekly challenges. Really cool!

By May M M

Mar 2, 2021

Well structured course! Lecture videos are very easy to follow and practice challenges are awesome.

By Syed F S

Jan 31, 2021

Hi,

I am very thankful to Coursera org. Data visualization in excel is very effect course. The course has change my presentation visualization style.

During the course of time i have learnt lot of new thinks and idea from the my teachers.

The course is very affective for every one not even those who are only dealing data work in excel.

My suggestion is that to every one to enroll and get the training.

By Jennie M

Mar 1, 2021

I loved this course. Both instructors are very clear and engaging and the learning materials are excellent.

Completing this course has helped me to cement my existing, largely self-taught Excel data visualisation skills and given me lots of ideas for exciting new things to try as and when opportunities arise.

Thank you Nicky and Prashan for a very enjoyable 5 weeks!

By Hariom S

Jun 6, 2021

Instructors are really great and the way course is designed is commendable. It was an amazing course, way beyond my imagination. Thanks Coursera and Maquarie University.

By Colette A P D

Jan 24, 2021

Excellent presentation, examples, and organization. Appreciate videos, transcripts, forum and creative corner ways to interact with other students around the globe.

By Haiying Z

Jan 4, 2021

Excellent! Learnt a lot skills in a well organized and paced course.

By José R A M

Jan 8, 2021

Great information, great videos. I have learnt a lot in this course

By Riccardo G

Jan 16, 2021

As always,perfect course structure as great teachers.

By Stefano V

Jan 21, 2021

The best course on excel ever.

By Yong V K

Feb 27, 2021

Very interesting and useful

By Gulnur B

Feb 23, 2021

Thank you! Amazing course.

By Chungu E C

Feb 24, 2021

Excellent Experience!!!

By Inna S

Mar 25, 2021

I rarely write reviews because the majority of courses are not challenging enough for me, but this course is an exception. Despite having advanced knowledge of excel as I use it every day for work/studies I learned a lot during this course. The material was presented in a very good format with the info straight to the point. I feel no minute of this course has been repetitive and it consisted of only useful info. The case studies are very interesting and challenging. I definitely recommend it and will take another course from these uni/tutors for sure! Thanks!

By Pasumarthi S

Sep 24, 2021

The data analysis and visualization is very more important in my job. I takes me a interest towards this course. And i personally had big interest towards this course about the visualizations and analysis. Many important tools and topics were covered in this course such as Pivot chart analysis, Trend lines, Mapping and Creating Dash board.... and it became hands on experience towards my analysis process.

And I really liked this course which was simple and easy to understand. Overall, doing this course is a great value addition to my work space.

By Vick S

Nov 18, 2021

Thank you for this incredible course. Despite having some knowledge of excel as I use it daily at work, I learned a lot and acquired load of skills in this course. The material was presented in a very good format with the information straight to the point. I feel no minute of this course has been repetitive and it consisted of only useful facts. The case studies are very interesting and challenging. I will definitely recommend to friends and colleagues, and will enroll another course for sure! Thanks..!

By Abdoulaye B

Sep 25, 2021

I started with Excel Skills for business, completed the 4 courses and then I began this one. I'm really happy to be here and to be able to learn so much. Thanks for the financial aid without which I could not achieve this. I'm really thankfull. Sorry if my english is a bit off, french is my 1st language. Thanks Nicky and thanks Prashan, ([with my Prashan's voice: remember, practice makes permanent :-)], I'll practice again and again till my brain saves every little detail ;-)) Thanks a lot.

By Kristina M

May 2, 2021

Dr. P and Nicky are absolutely fabulous- professional, articulate, and fun. I have learned a lot about analysis and visualization in the first two courses of this specialization and am really looking forward to the final course. While I had a pretty good grasp of the general areas of what we covered, the gaps filled with efficiency tricks, understanding range of options, and creativity really took my dashboards to the next level. Thank you Nicky and Dr. P!

By Viktor Z

Apr 22, 2021

Dear Nicky, dear Prashan,

Thank your for this incredible course. The content was broad but never drifted off and the difficulty was exactly right, neither too hard nor boring. Everything was very well explained. I liked that you often went into detail and showed your own hacks and workarounds. I learned more than I thought I would and even had some fun along the way.

Thank you, Viktor

By Sara C

Apr 9, 2022

One of the most useful courses I have taken in my professional life. Each week I have been able to use what I have learnt and saved time in my work the same week, or within a couple of weeks. Both instructors are very pedagogical and the format with following along in my own work sheet fits me very well.

By Mateo E U

Mar 20, 2022

This is an amazing course. It begins with different kinds of graphics and ends up with the creation step-by-step of a very nice looking dashboard. This is great because it is an amazing way to show the information and summarize data in a visual way. Loved every lesson of it. Strongly recommend it.

By Terrence H

Nov 21, 2021

Excellent course. The material was well presented by both instructors and the ability to work through the examples while watching them in the videos is a great way to learn.The examples used in the practice challenges were well chosen and helped to consolidate what had been learnt in the videos.

By JORGE A C

May 4, 2022

Really great course, the way how concepts are explained is very clearly and excellent complement to have a quiz after each video/class, the final assessments and practices are also great, I learn a lot and finally I can say that I know how to customize visuals and make them interactive.

By Nguyễn M

Dec 1, 2021

I learned a lot throughout this course. The instruction is slow and in great details that allows me to follow easily. The assignments are challenging enough for me to practice my new learned skills. Many thanks to Coursera and Macquarie University for providing this course.

