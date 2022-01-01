University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Microsoft Excel, Other Programming Languages, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Spreadsheet Software, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience
4.8
(4.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Chart, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Extract, Transform, Load, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Pivot Table, Spreadsheet Software, Theoretical Computer Science
4.9
(52k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Program, Computer Programming, History, Microarchitecture, Object-Oriented Programming, Other Programming Languages, Software As A Service, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(50 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Leadership and Management, Problem Solving, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Computer Programming, Microsoft Excel, Business Analysis, Computational Thinking, Spreadsheet Software
4.8
(3.7k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Big Data, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Critical Thinking, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Database Design, Databases, Exploratory Data Analysis, Finance, General Statistics, Investment Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Mysql, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Research and Design, SQL, Software, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Classification, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Tableau Software, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(14.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Research and Design, Data Analysis Software, Entrepreneurship, Spreadsheet Software, Data Analysis, Microsoft Excel, Computer Program, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Business Analysis, Other Programming Languages
4.9
(1.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Microsoft Excel set the standard for office spreadsheet software. Visual Basic is the language that gives you the ability to write Excel macros and take your spreadsheets to the next level. Whether you’re just starting with Excel, or if you’re a BI master who needs to power up your Excel data models, you’ll find what you’re looking for with this collection.
We recommend these courses for learners who want to learn to use Visual Basic to create Excel macros. Whether that means you’re a student that needs to learn Excel Macros for beginners, or an analyst who needs macros that meet the complex needs of their work, there are Excel Visual Basic tutorials and classes here that are right for you.
Completing VBA (Visual Basic for Applications) training opens the door to jobs with titles like Analyst, Business Analyst, or Data Analyst. A quick search on indeed.com shows more than 500,000 jobs with Excel skills or experience listed as a requirement. Getting your start with VBA with the courses in this collection and get on the path toward your next job, promotion, or degree.
You should have experience working with Microsoft Excel before starting to learn VBA and have a basic understanding of its layout and functions. You may also want to have basic experience using some of the other applications from the Microsoft Suite, such as Word, PowerPoint, or Access since VBA is the internal programming language of these products too. It's also helpful to be familiar with keyboard shortcuts to use in Excel.
If you're a programmer, you may want to learn VBA so you can use macros to replicate large pieces of code, design languages, or merge functions of existing programs. Those who own a business or work for a company in its IT department may want to learn VBA so you can use COM interface to set up commands for computers to communicate within your intranet. Anyone who wants to be able to customize Excel to generate customized charts, make unique calculations, or perform word- and data-processing functions may find learning VBA is a good fit.
Professionals in many fields use VBA, but one common career path involves an Excel VBA developer, which generally requires a bachelor's degree in computer sciences, engineering, MIS, or another related field. Someone might start outside of the Excel VBA field, such as an accountant who uses Excel often and gradually learns that using macros makes their job easier. Or they might start out as a financial analyst or software developer. When they become proficient in Excel VBA, they may offer their expertise as a freelancer to a variety of clients. Or they could take the path of specializing completely in Excel VBA development and be a project services consultant, offering full services in software development, then move to product development using Excel VBA and other skills. They might cap off a career as an educator teaching others how to be Excel VBA developers.
People who have keen analytical reasoning, think logically, and have good troubleshooting skills are well suited for roles in VBA. These professionals enjoy data analytics and working with numbers. They are also adept at project management and have good communication skills. People who are flexible and able to adapt quickly to change do well in roles in VBA.