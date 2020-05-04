About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Concatenation
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Consolization
  • Pivot Table
  • Pivot Chart
Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Week 1

Working with Multiple Worksheets & Workbooks

Week 2

Text and Date Functions

Week 3

Named Ranges

Week 4

Summarising Data

Placeholder