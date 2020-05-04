Spreadsheet software remains one of the most ubiquitous pieces of software used in workplaces across the world. Learning to confidently operate this software means adding a highly valuable asset to your employability portfolio. In the United States alone, millions of job advertisements requiring Excel skills are posted every day. Research by Burning Glass Technologies and Capital One shows that digitals skills lead to higher income and better employment opportunities at a time when digital skills job are growing much faster than non-digital jobs.
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Working with Multiple Worksheets & Workbooks
This module is all about working with multiple worksheets and workbooks. Learn how you can combine data, manage datasets and perform calculations across multiple sources. And don't forget the Toolbox with handy shortcuts and ninja tips.
Text and Date Functions
By the end of this module, you will be an expert in Date and Text functions. This module discusses ways you can extract information and manipulate data to fulfil specific business requirements.
Named Ranges
Learn how you can create, manage and apply Named Ranges to enhance your calculations.
Summarising Data
Graduate to advanced formulas in this module. Learn how you can use functions like COUNTIFS to extract information from data, as well as generate graphical representations of it.
I really enjoyed this course! It has taught me a lot about Excel and its more advanced functions. Besides, the way all the topics are approached is very clear and easy to understand. Thank you! :)
Wow, I have no word to say about this course. Its video content, Structure is awesome. The tutor is good. Week assignments and quizzes are always ready to make our practice and make concept permanent.
Awesome course, the videos are very easy going and if you practice along, it won,t be hard to pass all the exams with more than 905 marks. Thanks to faculties and the University offering the course.
Excellent course. The content is challenging for someone familiar with Excel looking to refresh and enhance skills. I definitely recommend taking the Essentials course before beginning this course.
This specialization is intended for anyone who seeks to develop one of the most critical and fundamental digital skills today. Spreadsheet software remains one of the most ubiquitous pieces of software used in workplaces across the world. Learning to confidently operate this software means adding a highly valuable asset to your employability portfolio. In the United States alone, millions of job advertisements requiring Excel skills are posted every day. Research by Burning Glass Technologies and Capital One shows that digital skills lead to higher income and better employment opportunities. At a time when digital skills jobs are growing much faster than non-digital jobs, completing this specialization will position you way ahead of others.
