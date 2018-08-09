OD
Jul 28, 2020
The length of the video lectures are just right and the numbers of exercises or quizzes are just right. Learned a lot of new things about Excel's functionality. A huge step from the Essentials course.
SM
Dec 3, 2020
Amazing course. I am amazed by the value provided by the instructors. The Pivot Tables in Week 6 is a must for everyone working with Excel. I am glad I chose this course over the other online courses.
By Erik E•
Aug 9, 2018
I found the following areas to be particularly useful to learn about:
Combining and Changing Text
Extracting and Finding Text
Named Ranges
COUNTIFS and SUMIFS
Tables and Pivot Tables
By Hamza F•
Nov 16, 2018
It was a good experience. I have learned many new tools and how to work smartly. i recommend every Student and employee to go through this course because excel makes work easier. Thanks Coursera.
By Harry G•
Dec 5, 2018
I would like to extend my thanks without exception to everyone who has participated in the creation of this amazing course. Seriously WOW!! Now I just feel very proud of being Macquarie University student knowing that my university has one of the best Excel training courses on all online training platforms.
Thank you so much, looking forward to start Excel Intermediate II soon.
By Ratik S Z•
Jun 6, 2020
Wow, I have no word to say about this course. Its video content, Structure is awesome. The tutor is good. Week assignments and quizzes are always ready to make our practice and make concept permanent.
By Haris J•
Mar 23, 2019
I learned a lot from this course. Before starting this course I even can't plot a simple graph for my reports but then this course helped me learning mind blowing skills. Thanks Macquarie University.
By Maharshi M•
Sep 26, 2019
This was my second course with Macquarie University and I can say that they make courses so interesting that one can complete it without getting bored at all.
By Mita M•
Feb 21, 2019
Really great course with a lot of useful content. I had taken another Excel course on Coursera about a year ago, but it was nowhere close to being this detailed and informative. It is getting tougher and tougher undoubtedly but Prashant and Nicky do a great job at explaining the concepts and not to mention the challenges and the quizzes, they are awesome. The solutions are very helpful to say the least. I would recommend this course highly.
By Amay V N•
Apr 27, 2020
I learnt a lot of new things without any stress! Best kind of learning. The bite-sized videos and quizzes are a really quick way of cementing new knowledge, and I have a LOT more appreciation for MS Excel than I did. I guess I would personally have liked to be pushed a bit more technically but this was a good start. If you are tech/data savvy generally then it's very quick - I put in an hour a day and finished in 9 days.
By Sourav•
Dec 4, 2020
By Czarina J N M•
Aug 23, 2020
I love this course a lot! Thank you very much for this course. It is easy to understand and follow. The practice challenges are so fun to do. Looking forward to the next course in this specialization.
By Adam K•
Feb 27, 2020
I learned a lot of useful stuff in this course. Even though I kind of knew a little bit of everything it covered, this course made me understand the "how" things work. It has definitely made me more confident in using things like pivot tables, ranges, tables, which I had previously been fumbling through with a trial and error approach. Now I actually know why what I have done before does and doesn't work, and why.
By Heike S•
Apr 8, 2019
The course was exactly what I wanted. Very well-explained and clear. Also fun, and I learnt a lot of information which will be really useful.
This is a very good course! The best online course I've ever had. The structure, the order in which material is given, the difficulty of the course are very thought over. And the most important, I feel that the course is very effective. I really enjoyed all the quizzes and assignments of the course.
By Mohamed D•
Apr 25, 2020
Why aren't all the MOOCs on Coursera as GOOD as this courser?!!
It was a self-motivated, professional and informative course with a lot of exercises and hands-on questions..
And I had such an amazing experience..
Thanks Parshan, Nikki and all the specialization team members.
By Hrishsikesh B•
Jul 26, 2018
I really liked the progression of this course! for an excel newbie at the start of Essentials course I am now; by end of Intermediate I, able to make dashboards and even forecast trends ! WOW!
By ASHIRWAD K•
Mar 24, 2020
The pedagogy was amazing and the assessments made were really testing but ta the same time, very learning. Thank you for creating this course and your efforts.
By O A•
Apr 29, 2020
one of the most amazing courses I've ever studied with great explanations and clarification of slightly complex topics
By Hari K M•
Dec 6, 2018
It was great experience
By Ferdinand L P•
Jan 8, 2018
Like the Essentials course, this course is very well structured, with a very good pedagogical approach. Explanations in the videos (good sound) are clear and the learning is re-enforced by quizzes, assignments, graded tests and a final assessment. While I use Excel for quite some time I learned new material in this course (especially the consolidating function and named ranges). The concepts of tables and pivots (tables and charts) is well explained. Whole I was already familiar with tables and pivots, I learned few new stuff as well. Excellent course. As I had some free time in the weekend, I managed to do this well-structured course in the weekend (be it almost full-time) and the final assessment on the Monday. The course was a bit addictive. I will do the Intermediate II next and seeing the topics, most of them will be new for me. I recommend this course for those who wants to master Excel. It is the best MOOC on Excel (even better than the already good but a bit less structured on on EdX of Delft University).
By Felipe A D•
Apr 6, 2020
Excellent course.
Again, Macquarie University have shown us their commitment to quality.
The training is extremely robust and teaches too many impressive functionalities in Excel. Since I've done the "Essentials" course, I already am able to do all reports my work demand, but now... Now I'm able to discuss about data visualization, present dashboards and solutions to improve the way we make data driven decisions.
By Orion A P D•
Jul 29, 2020
By Aakanksh M•
Apr 9, 2020
I really enjoyed the flow of the teaching and the content provided. It made for a very smooth learning experience and helped me gain alot of knowledge which i can now apply at my job! thanks alot
By Varsha J•
Oct 25, 2018
The course is of real help. Course material is in detail and very comprehensive. Looking forward to more such courses. Feeling much more confident! Thank you Coursera and Macquarie University.
By Inam H•
Jan 20, 2019
I had Started this course from scratch Excel Business Essential, I felt the urge to dig deeper and got my self enrolled into Intermediate Level 1 Where I got to know about Absolute and reference Cell which seems to be daunting and i did not know why my excel records behave in weird manner. More Importantly i used to refer the columns by their reference which was not easy to remember but by the help of ranges It was very easy to link different columns from different worksheets. Nested used of formulas gave me control over my desired results. and i did not know much about pivot table and it's filter and hidden feature. If any body who wants to learn excel i will strongly recommend to give it a shot
By Pankaj P•
May 4, 2020
I have recently completed the Excel Skills for Business: Intermediate I course. This course was more challenging than the basic course and quite interesting. I like the approach and flow with which trainer teaches each and every point in the course. After learning week's course, it is quite interesting to complete same week practice challenge that brushes up all the concepts learned. it really helped me in gaining more acquaintance of Microsoft Excel as a powerful tool in the business world and I look forward to attending the Intermediate II course as soon as possible.
By Musharaf K•
Jun 23, 2019
Greetings to all of you
I am very happy to complete my course "Excel Skills for Business: Intermediate I". Thanks a lot for offering this online course. I have learnt much more from this course.
thanks again
Best Regards
Musharaf Khan from Pakistan KP