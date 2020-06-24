Spreadsheet software remains one of the most ubiquitous pieces of software used in workplaces across the world. Learning to confidently operate this software means adding a highly valuable asset to your employability portfolio. In this third course of our Excel specialization Excel Skills for Business you will delve deeper into some of the most powerful features Excel has to offer. When you have successfully completed the course you will be able to
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Data Validation
We kick off this course with data validation and conditional formatting. This module takes you through creating and applying data validation, as well as working with formulas in data validation. This is followed by basic and advanced conditional formatting.
Conditional Logic
Excel has several logical functions and this module explores some of them. Start by learning the concept of conditional logic in formulas, followed by how to conduct logic tests and use conditional operations, to your benefit. We will also look at nested IF functions to evaluate data.
Automating Lookups
How do you find information from different parts of a workbook? This module introduces you to functions like CHOOSE, VLOOKUP, INDEX, MATCH and other dynamic lookups to find and display data from several sources.
Formula Auditing and Protection
If you are worried that errors have crept into your worksheet, this module will show you how to check for errors, trace precedents and dependents, resolve circular references, and finally, protect your worksheets and workbooks from further harm.
The course material and assessments were just right and very useful. The course is well structured and the instructors explain things so neatly that there are no doubts left after watching the videos.
Excellently put together course. Learned a lot and was able to apply ~90% of the things taught, in my workplace. Highly recommend it for people working in business management/consultancy.
although is super tough to answer all the questions, but involved whole process until end makes me feel that I become more successful and valuable person. really encourage try this course.
This is one of the most well organized courses on Microsoft Excel. The presentation are super clear, the contents are useful and the assessment are good. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED EXCEL COURSE.
This specialization is intended for anyone who seeks to develop one of the most critical and fundamental digital skills today. Spreadsheet software remains one of the most ubiquitous pieces of software used in workplaces across the world. Learning to confidently operate this software means adding a highly valuable asset to your employability portfolio. In the United States alone, millions of job advertisements requiring Excel skills are posted every day. Research by Burning Glass Technologies and Capital One shows that digital skills lead to higher income and better employment opportunities. At a time when digital skills jobs are growing much faster than non-digital jobs, completing this specialization will position you way ahead of others.
