CH
Nov 7, 2020
This was a lot of fun, challenging, and very practical. I was able to start implementing the new skills I learned at work after each learning module. Can't wait to take the advanced course! Thank you!
AS
Jun 24, 2020
The course material and assessments were just right and very useful. The course is well structured and the instructors explain things so neatly that there are no doubts left after watching the videos.
By Gisele•
May 15, 2019
Course is fantastic, but the quizzes and challenges many times bring examples that have not been explained thoroughly. on the videos, it is given a simple example and then when it goes to quizzes and challenges, it brings a question that is way out of the depth of what has been explained.
By DB•
Apr 25, 2020
i would have given this 4.5, although these are the best excel courses, and I did the other 2 and they were perfect !! The issue is the challenge for week 6 with the macros, we were stuck at the early part of the exercise and I could not figure out how to get the transfer done and I reviewed the videos several times and spent hours, but I think simply some skills or techniques about the relative reference was not really explained to the extent that it can be applied to the question, so there are some gaps in the course content that were not taught, and a disconnect between this exercise which assumed certain knowledge. Else the course was perfect in every way, Prashan and Nicky were the best and so motivating! Practice makes Permanent!! I kinda really look forward to Prashan's prep talk!! Very motivating and a great course!!
By GOH L H•
May 31, 2020
I am currently enrolled in a number of online courses here on Coursera, and I am reviewing this from personal experience that this entire series of courses under the specialization thus far is NOTHING LESS THAN AMAZING. The amount of such great quality courses here on Coursera is probably just 5-10%, and they definitely fall into this category.
1. Entire course is very well organised and structured. All workbooks are well-named, ordered, and progressively provided to complement the progress in lecture videos. All these makes it easy to follow along the lessons.
2. The content in every week are well-paced. The amount of content taught in every week are manageable and sufficient. All topics and functions are well-covered, not just briefly mentioned or briefly demonstrated (which happens very often in other courses).
3. All assessments are very well thought out and well organised. Practice Quizzes after the lecture videos allow learners to gain a better understanding, rather than learning based on the videos alone. Practice Challenges and Graded Quizzes towards the end of every week further enhances learning and mastery even further.
The course itself practices what the instructor always repeats: "Practice makes permanent". Personally benefited tremendously from this great course, and looking forward to the Advanced course!
Keep it up Macquarie, Prashan & Nicky!
By David M•
Mar 8, 2019
Love this course....It taught me a lot. It was little more challenging but I passed it. I definitely need more practice at doing these formulas and equations. Thank You for offering this great course
By UDAY A•
Jul 21, 2020
Practice Challenge of Week 6 is very difficult. It would be great if the team could add the step by step video on how to solve that challenge. It will be a big help for all the future learners.
By Guido N•
May 23, 2019
Prashan for President!!!
By Oleksandr L•
May 14, 2019
In my opinion it is a mandatory course for everyone
By Katelyn•
Nov 6, 2019
The practice videos and tests did nothing to help me with actually learning enough for the final tests.
By Neeraj K J•
Jan 29, 2018
Hello,
Awesome Course!!!. I am using excel for the last couple of years, but could not recognize the tools, which I have learnt in this course. I am doing whole specialization of Excel Skill, and already completed three out of four. After completing, all three module I feel my self that this whole specialization is recommended to all who are consistently working on Excel.
Thank to my instructors Prashan and Nicky, who have delivery such a wonderful lecture, and delivery of contents/ presenting visualization to understand concept with full understanding.
Hope in next course i.e. Advance, I learnt more tools to enhance my efficiency and productivity.
Regards,
Neeraj Jain
By Aishwarya S S•
Jun 25, 2020
By Thomas N•
May 17, 2021
I learned a lot of great things in this course, but the exams are EXTREMELY specific, and especially the last quiz is poorly worded, just due to the way the questions were structured it took me three attempts,. WAY. TOO. KNIT-PICKY. The course seemed designed with questions specific to make you fail and I really hated it for that.
Many of the concepts on the exam were also DRAMATIC increases in complexity vs how the functions were taught in the course, I felt really unprepared.
The way this course went it makes me rethink the whole specialization, its not about learning, its about answering minor, minor questions correctly without enough info
By Carlos J B A•
Apr 24, 2019
A rewarding experience because I have been able to learn very valuable information. It is an excellent course. It has helped me in the personal and professional field. Thank you.
By Mohamed A Z•
Feb 28, 2020
Diving into analytics and understanding business tools is totally awesome on Coursera.
By Casey N•
Feb 21, 2019
Challenging, but well worth the effort. I learned a lot about what-if analyses and error checking that will be very helpful. The instruction on macros could be more detailed to include how to use macros with lists in data validation and how to edit.
By Lee C C•
Apr 9, 2019
Extremely useful for Accounting graduates.
By Nicole M•
Feb 21, 2020
This was not as well done as the 2 lower courses. The tasks on the exams were at a much more challenging level than what is taught in the course. I need more information on why I am doing what I am doing along with the teachers in order to move to the next step of putting it all together in a logical way.
By Josip P•
Nov 1, 2020
Videos are fine, but assessments are made by evil people. Too many trick-questions, questions not in line with learning material, questions with multiple correct answers while only one is accepted as "most" correct...
Considering that kind of approach to learners, it is better to skip this and spend your time on some other course...
By Jonathan G•
Apr 21, 2020
A very comprehensive course covering a broad range of formulas and excel functionality that you will undoubtedly use in every day life. The broad range of examples allow you to see day to day examples of how you might apply your learnings both during the course and after you've completed it. I would gladly recommend this course to my colleagues, and will be signing up to the advanced.
By Miroslav H•
Apr 28, 2020
Wonderful teachers, very interesting presentation and topics. It was exciting to go through this course and gained knowledge is very useful. Advice, go from Essentials course through Advanced course in this specialization in sequential order. There are many things to learn in each course no matter what your previous Excel knowledge is.
By Ángel V•
Jan 7, 2019
This course was really great. It represented a big challenge for me and I hope the next course to be even better. By the way, I've been trying to subscribe to the "Advanced Course" and the App shows me a message of Error. Could you help me to get into this course please? Thank you all!!
By Gary T•
Jun 27, 2019
This is an incredibly challenging Excel course, the most challenging for me yet, but the most rewarding and the most I have learned about Excel in my life. I always try to push through and complete it. Almost done.
By Moses O O•
Feb 2, 2020
Week 5 and Week 6 really begin to bring to fruition all the skills learnt so far. They really give you a good insight into what type of solutions excel can be used for in real-world scenarios. I really enjoyed it!
By Cortney H•
Nov 8, 2020
By ekassymaliyeva•
Dec 18, 2020
Thank you, dear all Prashan, Nicky and Yvonne! The teaching course has been concise, clear and very user friendly!
I have enjoyed my learning of MS Excel Intermediate II with MacQuarie University.
By Rushabh D D•
Nov 27, 2018
This course gives us a deep insight to many beautiful tools and features about excel which we never usually see. It greatly has increased my efficiency & makes me feel more professional!