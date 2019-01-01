Professor Yvonne Breyer is an award-winning academic with expertise in online learning, student engagement, and digital transformation in the higher education sector. Yvonne has led several strategic initiatives with national and international reach. On the back of exceptional learner feedback and global impact, her team received the Coursera Outstanding Educator Award for Student Transformation in 2018. More recently, Yvonne led the MQBS Design and Experience team to deliver the innovative and transformative Global MBA (ranked #1 Online MBA in Australia). Currently, Yvonne is the Director, Learning & Teaching and Head of Learning Futures at the Macquarie University Business School. She holds a PhD in Applied Linguistics (Macquarie University), a Master of Arts (University of Essen, Germany) and a Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education, Leadership and Management (Macquarie University).