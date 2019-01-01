Profile

Professor Yvonne Breyer

Deputy Dean, Education and Employability

Bio

Professor Yvonne Breyer is an award-winning academic with expertise in online learning, student engagement, and digital transformation in the higher education sector. Yvonne has led several strategic initiatives with national and international reach. On the back of exceptional learner feedback and global impact, her team received the Coursera Outstanding Educator Award for Student Transformation in 2018. More recently, Yvonne led the MQBS Design and Experience team to deliver the innovative and transformative Global MBA (ranked #1 Online MBA in Australia). Currently, Yvonne is the Director, Learning & Teaching and Head of Learning Futures at the Macquarie University Business School. She holds a PhD in Applied Linguistics (Macquarie University), a Master of Arts (University of Essen, Germany) and a Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education, Leadership and Management (Macquarie University).

Courses

مهارات Excel للأعمال: المستوى "المتوسط I"

Compétences Excel professionnelles : Intermédiaire I

Excel-Kenntnisse für Unternehmen: Grundlagen

Compétences Excel pour l’entreprise : les notions clés

Навыки Excel для бизнеса. Продвинутый

Excel Skills for Business: Intermediate I

Habilidades de Excel para el negocio: Conceptos básicos

Навыки Excel для бизнеса: Основы

Habilidades de Excel Aplicadas a Negocios: Nivel Avanzado

Excel Skills for Business: Advanced

Habilidades de Excel para el negocio: Intermedio I

مهارات برنامج Excel للعمل: المبادئ الأساسية

مهارات الإكسل الخاصة التجارية: المستوى المتوسط الثاني

Умения работы с Excel для бизнеса: уровень Intermediate I

Excel Skills for Business: Essentials

Excel Skills for Business: Intermediate II

مهارات الإكسل الخاصة بالأعمال التجارية: المستوى المتقدم

Habilidades de Excel para negócios: Fundamentos

