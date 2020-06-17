About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Excel Skills for Business Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Dashboard (Business)
  • Financial Modeling
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Data Cleansing
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(17,756 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Spreadsheet Design and Documentation

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 69 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Advanced Formula Techniques

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Data Cleaning and Preparation

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Financial Functions and Working with Dates

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXCEL SKILLS FOR BUSINESS: ADVANCED

About the Excel Skills for Business Specialization

Excel Skills for Business

Frequently Asked Questions

Placeholder