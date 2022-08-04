About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how data analysts use BigQuery and Google Sheets together (via Connected Sheets) to answer data-related questions.

  • Use BigQuery and Google Sheets together (via Connected Sheets) to collaborate on data clean-up, analysis, and visualization.

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
8 hours to complete

Using the BigQuery data connector

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min)

