Earn a master’s in data science with an emphasis on statistics from a top global university (QS Rankings).
Whether you have an undergraduate degree in a quantitative subject with substantial elements of mathematics and statistics, or you’re already working in a data-driven STEM field, you’ll be ready for business-critical senior roles in areas such as healthcare or environmental science after completing this programme from the University of Leeds.
With the Master of Science in Data Science (Statistics), you’ll cover a curriculum developed in collaboration with the School of Mathematics and the Leeds Institute for Data Analytics (LIDA). You’ll develop in-demand data skills such as data acquisition, data preparation, data wrangling, modelling and analysis, and how to deal with missing data.
The MSc Data Science (Statistics) offers a comprehensive curriculum that spans from foundational data science courses to specialised statistics courses. You'll also learn industry best practices and study widely used methods to understand and interpret data in a range of contexts. Because employers are looking for job candidates who can tell compelling stories with data, your projects in this programme will give you opportunities to combine different methods of presentation.
Using research from LIDA, and others, you’ll work on projects in innovative areas such as AI, health informatics, urban analytics, statistical and mathematical methods, and visualisation and immersive technologies. Experience in these areas will help you prepare for the future of data science.
About the Programme
Admissions
You can apply if you hold a bachelor's with a 2:1 (hons) in a subject with substantial elements of mathematics and statistics, or if you hold a degree with 2:2 (hons) in a subject with substantial elements of mathematics and you have three years of work experience with statistics.
Programme
In this programme, you'll study and use research from LIDA and Faculty partners at the University of Leeds. This means you'll be learning the latest innovations based on real-world issues happening right now, equipping you with the most up-to-date and industry-relevant knowledge.
Careers
As a graduate of this programme, you will be ready to help drive organisational growth through the use of big datasets. With most industries relying on data more than ever, this means working for companies in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and more.
Student experience
You can connect both live and asynchronously with faculty and peers through online activities, discussions, readings, and tutoring. You will also gain access to industry-leading research through hands-on projects.
About the University of Leeds
The University of Leeds, established in 1904, is one of the largest higher education institutions in the UK. It is a member of the Russell Group of research-intensive universities and home to the Leeds Institute for Data Analytics.
Frequently Asked Questions
