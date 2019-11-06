AS
Oct 28, 2019
Very nice overview of a very complex topic. Somewhat superficial in some areas, but this is an introduction class and covered everything to an acceptable degree. A very intimidating topic.
RR
May 23, 2020
Nice bite sized pieces, with relevant application to querying hospital database using (pre-requisite knowledge) of SQL and R-prog. Definitely useful for my speciality and line of work.
By Andrés L•
Nov 6, 2019
The 2 first week were nice, the 3rd was good enough, the directions were not very clear and I had to spend certain time to find out what and how I had to do, the 4th week was awful, the directions were not friendly and I spent too much time trying to make RMarkdown work and doing the excercises. However I finally could complete it, I think the course meet the objective as an introduction course, the topic is complex but very interesting. Bigquery and RMarkdown access provided for this course was very useful and it was a very good experience.
By qianmengxiao•
Jun 1, 2019
very good course.Introduce me to EHR. Refresh on my SQL. And nice programming enviormnemt. Week 4 video could be more. R part is a bit weak.
By monsoon85•
Feb 5, 2021
In general, a good introductory course to the topic "clinical data" itself, BUT in particular Week 4 was very disappointing to me: An R-One-Pager has been provided which should be the basis for all R exercises. Coursera, are you serious? I started with some R knowledge basis but in the end, I refreshed my R skills using free channels like Youtube and StackOverflow Why it was not as structured as the SQL part?
I can not recommend this course to somebody with no (R) coding experience.
** Two Stars for the first 3 weeks **
By Naveen B•
Dec 12, 2019
The most disappointing part was actually the one supposed to be the most important thing i.e. Week 4. More basic training should have been given about how and when to use R for data science application, What is the point of training course, when we ourselves have to figure out how to code with the help of one-page documentation (which did not have an organized structure)
By Barbara J D•
Jul 5, 2019
I really enjoyed this course very much. I'm hoping completing the Clinical Data Science Specialty will give me enough experience with medical data so that I can get a job as a Medical Data Analyst or Data Warehouse/ETL developer for a medical company.
By Jean-Michel B•
May 19, 2019
The class teaches a great combination of industry clinical data models concepts and sample data sets, access to cloud-based Bigquery from Google and RStudio, progressive coding exercises bringing it all together.
By DEBRAH D A•
Aug 28, 2019
Before i started this course , i had no idea about SQL . this course introduced me to SQL, i did further research and learning on SQL, I was excited about it because of how interesting it is.
Laura the Tutor is so amazing and its very easy to follow her.
the only thing about this course content that i wish for was that if the SQL programming language part could be taught more. i had to use another platform to learn more about it. that is how i was able to finish most of assessment 3 and 4. but in all it is a great course and has opened up so many opportunities for me
By Rajesh J•
May 17, 2019
Great introduction to the clinical data science domain and toolsets
By Govindarajula A k•
Sep 1, 2019
When I started the course I was in impression that this would be like another run of the mill kind but after going through the modules, my perception got changed. I really picked up many terms and understood how data science techniques operate in Clinical domain. Certainly this course makes you to learn many new concepts, make you actually work on them. Planning to complete the remaining modules
By Hahn S•
Sep 8, 2019
Very well organized! Explanations are good and detailed enough, most examples are helpful for understanding important concepts and acquiring essential skills and knowledge. I would strongly recommend this lecture to ones who are not in the medical/healthcare field, but need to work on clinical data. Thank you!
By Mitchell G•
Jul 26, 2019
Great course! This course covers so much content in a condensed format without overwhelming the student. Great foundation for clinical data science. I'm looking forward to taking the subsequent courses!
By Fernando E L M•
Feb 12, 2019
Easy to understand, very professional and studying material is clear and relevant. I definitely recommend this course to jump into the clinical and healthcare data science world.
By kiprotich c•
Jul 10, 2019
I encourage people to take this course.
its real time and it equips with real skill.
the instructor is also so much great and into the point.
By Paolo D L•
Apr 3, 2019
The material is presented very clearly, and exercises are easy to understand and complete but really test one's knowledge of the material.
By Rollie P•
May 19, 2019
Great introduction to fundamental concepts. May be challenging for those without any prior experience in SQL or R.
By Christopher J S•
Sep 14, 2021
The first 2 weeks were informative, challenging, and something beyond my scope for which I was excited to learn. The 3rd and 4th weeks were promoted as applying SQL & R to what basics we have learned. Regrettably for the same, as a visual learner reading the given material did not help much, my background in C.S. helped me better understand SQL, however, that was not the case for R. I had no prior knowledge of R and I was hoping to be taught at least the basics but what was given was one long document which was troublesome to understand. Comparatively, SQL was taught more than R, and it would seem the course providers did not want to spend time and energy on R. Nonetheless, I am grateful to have learned something different and yet useful to my background, will be doing the next course in the specialization next.
By Flora T M•
Nov 19, 2019
Very interesting course & I chose it among many offered by prestigious top university programs. After extensive research, I chose this course because of Coursera's great reputation, and because the certification courses offered by U of Colorado specialize in the clinical data science niche, which I wanted to focus on. I plan to continue (next courses in this specialization). It's not easy, but the course is very good & organized well. The attentive moderators answer questions quickly & don't give up; they're persistent & committed to resolving issues and ensuring the student understands the material.
By Elaine Y W•
Mar 16, 2020
I like this course very much - it gives a structured way to understand clearly and logically about the Clinical Data. It won't make you an expert - normally experience does - but for whoever is interested in Clinical data science, it is a very good starting point. And I like the case study with BigQuery, very practical and useful to have some sense about the tool.
By Michelle E•
Mar 7, 2022
Other data analytics courses severely lacked examples and work in clinical data. I kept wondering, but what about protected health data! This course was an excellent introduction to that data speciality with a nice review and different teaching method to SQL and R. Found it beneficial to do this course after Data Analytics.
By H H•
Nov 17, 2019
I didn't know anything about coding and doubted myself of learning it. But this course provides very clear explanations and steps to code. I feel more confident now. For those, who have zero knowledge of computer science, this course is suitable to start.
By Thomas J H•
Apr 8, 2019
Enjoyed that the instructor took a Tidyverse orientation, and matched it with the SQL query work. This connects two seemingly separate coding skills, and makes both easier to learn and master in a highly practical -- real-world functional -- way.
By Fidel G•
Aug 15, 2019
Great introduction to Clinical Data Science which provides you a bird view of how to prepare your mind and senses when you are tackle with the unknown of what to do and how to prepare your clinical data.
By Massiel R•
Sep 8, 2020
Amazing learning I obtained through this course. With a level of demand for those who are starting in aspects of programming in clinical data. Thank you very much Laura, loved your explanations.
By Alexander S•
Oct 28, 2019
