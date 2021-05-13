Chevron Left
Advanced Clinical Data Science by University of Colorado System

4.9
stars
12 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

This course prepares you to deal with advanced clinical data science topics and techniques including temporal and research quality analysis....

Top reviews

GB

Aug 20, 2021

Great skills learnt with a lot of hands-on practical experiences from this course.

JG

Jan 18, 2021

I took the whole specialization. And I've learned tons!

By Rosa M G

May 13, 2021

Very interesting course to know important aspects about the science of clinical data. It is an easy to understand course and very well developed and structured.

By Godfred K B

Aug 21, 2021

Great skills learnt with a lot of hands-on practical experiences from this course.

By Jorge A G

Jan 19, 2021

I took the whole specialization. And I've learned tons!

By muneeba m

Dec 29, 2021

good

