GB
Aug 20, 2021
Great skills learnt with a lot of hands-on practical experiences from this course.
JG
Jan 18, 2021
I took the whole specialization. And I've learned tons!
By Rosa M G•
May 13, 2021
Very interesting course to know important aspects about the science of clinical data. It is an easy to understand course and very well developed and structured.
By Godfred K B•
Aug 21, 2021
By Jorge A G•
Jan 19, 2021
By muneeba m•
Dec 29, 2021
good