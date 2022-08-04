- Django (Web Framework)
- Python Programming
- Matplotlib
- Natural Language Processing
- Python Libraries
- Regular Expression (REGEX)
Select Topics in Python Specialization
Create packages, charts and plots, a website, and a chatbot
Offered By
What you will learn
Create websites with Django
Create charts and plots with Matplotlib and Jupyter notebooks
Create a chatbot with the NLTK library
Manage packages and virtual environments with Python's built-in tools
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners create a variety of projects from their own Python packages, as well as use third-party package management tools. They also transform data into different charts and plots. In the Django course, learners build three simple websites. Finally, natural language processing powers a chatbot that learners build.
Some Python experience is assumed. The Programming in Python: A Hands-On Tutorial specialization is a good place to start.
Some Python experience is assumed. The Programming in Python: A Hands-On Tutorial specialization is a good place to start.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Select Topics in Python: Packaging
Code and run Django websites without installing anything!
Select Topics in Python: Django
Code and run Django websites without installing anything!
Select Topics in Python: Matplotlib
Code and run your first Python script with Matplotlib in minutes without installing anything!
Select Topics in Python: Natural Language Processing
Code and run your first NLP program in minutes without installing anything!
Offered by
Codio
Codio is the hands-on learning platform supporting better outcomes in computing and tech skills education and is used by some of the world's largest and most prestigious higher education institutions to deliver engaging courses at scale.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.