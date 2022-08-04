About this Specialization

This specialization is intended for people who are interested in furthering their Python skills. It is assumed that students are familiar with Python and have taken the Programming in Python: A Hands-On Tutorial. These four courses cover a wide range of topics. Learn how to create and manage Python package. Use Jupyter notebooks to visualize data with Matplotlib. The third course focuses on the basics of the Django web framework. Finally, learn how to leverage Python for natural langauge processing.
Select Topics in Python: Packaging

Select Topics in Python: Django

Select Topics in Python: Matplotlib

Select Topics in Python: Natural Language Processing

