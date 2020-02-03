By Yegor L•
Feb 3, 2020
Extremly poor course. No usefull information, proposed NLP is regexps on R
By Kathleen N•
May 24, 2020
Many NLP concepts were left out of this course including ontologies, preferred terms, synonyms, linguistic wildcards, negation etc. When is the next class in the specialization offered?
By Nicholas S•
Mar 14, 2020
Don't believe what coursera says
Coursera advertised the course as "at your own place" what a lie. After completing the course I had to pay another $100 just to wait for the final assignment to be marked to get my certificate.
The courses for the specialisation keep getting pushed back, so you have to shell out a subscription for another month while you wait for them to come out.
I've spent far more time paying just to wait than actually doing any of the course materials.
By Kabakov B•
Feb 2, 2020
Errors in tasks. Missing data for final quiz. The whole NLP thing in R is REGEXPS (sic!). Time wasting.
By Reem O•
Nov 25, 2020
The material given are interesting but more explanation as an educating and teaching material should be included especially regarding the big query usage.
I love to learn but this course urged me to unenroll due to lack of educational material regarding the course
I tried my best and even had to web search more info and youtube search to learn more because the course content was not enough
And with all the time spent and effort to complete this course i found it impossible to be complete. Which was a big disappointment to me
By Catalina M A C•
May 3, 2020
Everything regarding content was amazing and easy to learn, the only issue was the evaluation of the last test to get the certification, I waited for over a month and had to pay two times more in the meantime. Quite frustrating to say the least.
By Marco A•
Mar 14, 2020
Very interesting and useful. A few glitches in the multiple choice questions during the tests.
By Vidya C•
May 22, 2020
Excellent course. Well paced, well thoughtout and put together.
By M. B T•
Feb 4, 2021
The course details an approach of NLP which is efficient. It may open to other technics used in this field as ML. The next course ?