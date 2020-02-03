Chevron Left
Back to Clinical Natural Language Processing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Clinical Natural Language Processing by University of Colorado System

3.4
stars
19 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

This course teaches you the fundamentals of clinical natural language processing (NLP). In this course you will learn the basic linguistic principals underlying NLP, as well as how to write regular expressions and handle text data in R. You will also learn practical techniques for text processing to be able to extract information from clinical notes. Finally, you will have a chance to put your skills to the test with a real-world practical application where you develop text processing algorithms to identify diabetic complications from clinical notes. You will complete this work using a free, online computational environment for data science hosted by our Industry Partner Google Cloud....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Clinical Natural Language Processing

By Yegor L

Feb 3, 2020

Extremly poor course. No usefull information, proposed NLP is regexps on R

By Kathleen N

May 24, 2020

Many NLP concepts were left out of this course including ontologies, preferred terms, synonyms, linguistic wildcards, negation etc. When is the next class in the specialization offered?

By Nicholas S

Mar 14, 2020

Don't believe what coursera says

Coursera advertised the course as "at your own place" what a lie. After completing the course I had to pay another $100 just to wait for the final assignment to be marked to get my certificate.

The courses for the specialisation keep getting pushed back, so you have to shell out a subscription for another month while you wait for them to come out.

I've spent far more time paying just to wait than actually doing any of the course materials.

By Kabakov B

Feb 2, 2020

Errors in tasks. Missing data for final quiz. The whole NLP thing in R is REGEXPS (sic!). Time wasting.

By Reem O

Nov 25, 2020

The material given are interesting but more explanation as an educating and teaching material should be included especially regarding the big query usage.

I love to learn but this course urged me to unenroll due to lack of educational material regarding the course

I tried my best and even had to web search more info and youtube search to learn more because the course content was not enough

And with all the time spent and effort to complete this course i found it impossible to be complete. Which was a big disappointment to me

By Catalina M A C

May 3, 2020

Everything regarding content was amazing and easy to learn, the only issue was the evaluation of the last test to get the certification, I waited for over a month and had to pay two times more in the meantime. Quite frustrating to say the least.

By Marco A

Mar 14, 2020

Very interesting and useful. A few glitches in the multiple choice questions during the tests.

By Vidya C

May 22, 2020

Excellent course. Well paced, well thoughtout and put together.

By M. B T

Feb 4, 2021

The course details an approach of NLP which is efficient. It may open to other technics used in this field as ML. The next course ?

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder