Learner Reviews & Feedback for Clinical Trials Analysis, Monitoring, and Presentation by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
In this course, you’ll learn more advanced operational skills that you and your team need to run a successful clinical trial. You’ll learn about the computation of sample size and how to develop a sample size calculation that’s suitable for your trial design and outcome measures. You’ll also learn to use statistical methods to monitor your trial for safety, integrity, and efficacy. Next, you’ll learn how to report the results from your clinical trials through both journal articles and data monitoring reports. Finally, we’ll discuss the role of the analyst throughout the trial process, plus a few additional topics such as simulations and adaptive designs....