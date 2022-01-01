About this Specialization

The demand placed on today’s engineers goes above and beyond the job description. Products have become complex and engineers are more frequently asked to leave specialized roles and to take on a wide variety of tasks that are beyond their traditional responsibilities. These tasks are centered on form, fit, and function. Engineers need to factor in broader concerns such as cost, procurement, sustainability, manufacturability, and serviceability. Their role has moved away from an individual responsibility to working as part of a collaborative engineering team, executing tradeoffs with both engineering and business stakeholders to meet project goals. These trends have forced today’s engineers to broaden their skillset to be successful. Engineers today are required to be on the cutting edge of design innovation. This means not only understanding engineering principles that govern the title and role, but also perfecting the toolsets needed to design and develop products. Through this specialization, you’ll learn the foundations of applying computer aided design (CAD), computer aided engineering (CAE), and manufacturing principles while developing your technical skills within Autodesk Fusion 360. Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills.
Introduction to Mechanical Engineering Design and Manufacturing with Fusion 360

Modeling and Design for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360

Simulation Analysis for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360

CAM and Design Manufacturing for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360

