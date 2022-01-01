- Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE)
What you will learn
Demonstrate creative confidence when choosing a design strategy for developing mechanical designs based on engineering requirements.
Prepare designs for manufacture applying industry-based computer-aided manufacturing skills and manufacturing principles.
Create adaptive toolpaths to remove material from designs efficiently.
Demonstrate simulation driven design (SDD) for new product development.
Skills you will gain
Some related experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Mechanical Engineering Design and Manufacturing with Fusion 360
Design for manufacturing is the process of designing parts, components, or products with the understanding surrounding design requirements for a specific manufacturing method.
Modeling and Design for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360
There are many considerations that play a part in engineering a new product. Regardless of what that product is, there are fundamentals such as form, fit, and function when it comes to digital modeling. In this course, we lay the foundation to create any design and dive deep into topics about the control of the design. From assembly joints and joint limits to complex shapes using forms, rest assured that your design will be rock solid.
Simulation Analysis for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360
The foundation of engineering design is often coupled with validation. Simulation is a great tool that allows engineers to test, validate, and modify designs before they become a physical prototype. When used early in the process for simulation driven design and throughout the development process, simulation can help drive the design, make informed design decisions, speed up time to production, and most importantly, identify and eliminate costly design mistakes.
CAM and Design Manufacturing for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360
With design for manufacturing, our design process focused on the design over its cost, but always keeping in mind how parts needed to be made. With manufacturing at the core of a design, we're able to fix potential problems in the design phase rather than after production. In many cases, the end product is made up of an assembly of different pieces to simplify manufacturing or to achieve specific design goals. Each piece represents a certain tolerance and put together, things might not work or fit if they weren’t accounted for in the design.
Offered by
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
