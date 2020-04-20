With design for manufacturing, our design process focused on the design over its cost, but always keeping in mind how parts needed to be made. With manufacturing at the core of a design, we're able to fix potential problems in the design phase rather than after production. In many cases, the end product is made up of an assembly of different pieces to simplify manufacturing or to achieve specific design goals. Each piece represents a certain tolerance and put together, things might not work or fit if they weren’t accounted for in the design.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Drafting for Manufacture
In Week 1, we’ll focus on the creation of detailed drawings for production. Understanding not only how to create or customize a drawing, but also how to identify critical features or aspects of a design on a drawing is key to helping ensure the parts you get are the parts you want.
Design for Manufacture
In Week 2, we’ll discuss topics surrounding the review and modification of designs for manufacture. From tool accessibility, to understanding the required tools and the design of fixturing and soft jaws for vises, this week will help prepare for programming toolpaths. We explore and understand the cost associated with part setup, raw stock, and material removal to better identify design changes for production.
Setting up a CNC Milling program
In Week 3, we’ll focus on setting up and creating a CNC milling program. We’ll lay the foundation for all programs by creating and managing a tool library, defining a setup, and creating milling and drilling toolpaths. The setup and creation of these will be the basis for nearly every milling program.
Machining complex geometry
In Week 4, we’ll cover additional toolpaths required to help rough and finish complex 3D shapes. Understanding the toolpaths available and the types of geometry they can be used on will help you to make informed decisions on any part. Toolpaths often have strengths and weaknesses based on the geometry and we'll identify some of these to help get your parts to the shop floor quicker.
Very nice course!, nice explanation, with hands-on practice modules
The overall journey of exploring the series of this specialization is amazing. I have never expected that I have a lot to learn during this process.
This course helped me understand the most important part of Mechanical Engineers, CAM and CAE.
Great course, enjoying binge learning during the quarantine. Lots of practice exercises and practical implementation of learning.
About the Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization
The demand placed on today’s engineers goes above and beyond the job description. Products have become complex and engineers are more frequently asked to leave specialized roles and to take on a wide variety of tasks that are beyond their traditional responsibilities. These tasks are centered on form, fit, and function. Engineers need to factor in broader concerns such as cost, procurement, sustainability, manufacturability, and serviceability. Their role has moved away from an individual responsibility to working as part of a collaborative engineering team, executing tradeoffs with both engineering and business stakeholders to meet project goals. These trends have forced today’s engineers to broaden their skillset to be successful.
