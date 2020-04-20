About this Course

8,609 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Inspect a multicomponent assembly.

  • Identify manufacturing methods based on part inspection.

  • Create detailed drawings for manufacturing.

  • Practice creating toolpaths for manufacture.

Skills you will gain

  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Computer-Aided Manufacturing
  • Design for manufacturing
  • CAM
  • Mechanical Engineering
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(1,506 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Drafting for Manufacture

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 63 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Design for Manufacture

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Setting up a CNC Milling program

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 86 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Machining complex geometry

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 94 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CAM AND DESIGN MANUFACTURING FOR MECHANICAL ENGINEERS WITH AUTODESK FUSION 360

View all reviews

About the Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization

Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder