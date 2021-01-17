AV
Jul 25, 2020
Great experience till now I have completed all 4 courses in this specialization and I should say the courses are really helpful as specially for student of Mechanical Engineering . Thank You Autodesk
MS
Sep 7, 2020
CAM using fusion 360 this course will directly made me full fill as engineer in design really an understandable way of teaching i assure that this course will get me placement in CAM PROGRAMMING
By MOHAMED M•
Jan 17, 2021
A Benchmark Course for CAM and Design Manufacturing. My Sincere thanks to the Instructors of Autodesk and Coursera for Providing Such a job based skillset.
By Eugene B•
May 13, 2020
Great intro into machining! Covered all the basics, and now I just want to get myself some actual machining experience and use some of this material practically!
By Nabham G•
Apr 21, 2020
Great course, enjoying binge learning during the quarantine. Lots of practice exercises and practical implementation of learning.
By Kartik S•
Apr 27, 2021
Fusion is one of the versatile and modern designing software. This course is very well designed which helps the learners to learn CAM in Fusion from creating 2D drawings to using advance machining technologies. If, you want to learn CAM using Fusion, please give it a try, I'll boost your knowledge and exposure.
Thanks Coursera, for such a beautiful course.
By Vishal•
Nov 27, 2020
Awesome experienced with Autodesk Fusion 360 . Today I have completed all 4 courses in this specialization it was of long duration but skill i have achieved during this course is very important for my career point of view So I'm thankful to Coursera and Autodesk for providing such a wonderful opportunity !
By Emrecan L•
Nov 30, 2020
It was really informing. I learned a lot about Fusion 360's manufacturing side. I recommend this course as an engineering student too. It helps understanding how to design parts and which tools needed to manufacture it as well.
By Kasuntha M•
Dec 13, 2020
Great course to learn about CAM and Design Manufacturing for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 36. I highly recommend this course and thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
By Haad A•
Oct 26, 2020
The overall journey of exploring the series of this specialization is amazing. I have never expected that I have a lot to learn during this process.
By SHASHI K K•
Nov 9, 2020
Well directed course; Lots of basics to learn and one needs to regularly revisit to brush up the concepts and realize the importance
By Juan S Q V•
Nov 22, 2020
My only advice for the course, is to increase the quality of the videos, because sometimes 720p seems a little blurry
By RITESH S•
May 25, 2020
Good for a mechanical engineering student to get the knowledge for the latest trend of the designing
By Pablo G U•
Jul 1, 2020
muy buen curso, intuitivo y práctico para desarrollar experiencia con el software de fusion 360
By Amol C•
Jan 18, 2022
This course helped me understand the most important part of Mechanical Engineers, CAM and CAE.
By Vinayak K•
Jun 17, 2020
Learned new things and concepts about CAD/CAM. Course was interesting and filled with content.
By Tekur N S N M•
Apr 24, 2020
very nice and fun course to do i had learnt ah lot of things through this course
By ASHISH K•
Aug 10, 2020
Very nice course!, nice explanation, with hands-on practice modules
By Aniket T•
Feb 7, 2021
Its a extremely well and useful program (course) that I learnt.
By Abhijeet J•
Oct 2, 2020
Very nice specialization . Good for Mechanical branch students!
By AJAY K S•
Jun 25, 2020
EXCELLENT COURSE FOR FACULTY , RESEARCH SCHOLARS AND STUDENTS
By Martin G•
Jul 2, 2020
Felt like I learned something valuable, and that's precious.
By Fawad•
Aug 21, 2020
Great To Have this Oppurtunity to Learn AUTODESK FUSION 360
By B K H K•
Jul 15, 2020
It is amazing experience to learn fusion 360 software.
By Sagar S•
Jun 7, 2020
This is a good course containing basic things