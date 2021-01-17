Chevron Left
Back to CAM and Design Manufacturing for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360

Learner Reviews & Feedback for CAM and Design Manufacturing for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360 by Autodesk

4.8
stars
523 ratings
91 reviews

About the Course

With design for manufacturing, our design process focused on the design over its cost, but always keeping in mind how parts needed to be made. With manufacturing at the core of a design, we're able to fix potential problems in the design phase rather than after production. In many cases, the end product is made up of an assembly of different pieces to simplify manufacturing or to achieve specific design goals. Each piece represents a certain tolerance and put together, things might not work or fit if they weren’t accounted for in the design. We'll take a closer look at design and detail for manufacture and create toolpaths to cut parts. Even if the end goal as an engineer isn’t to fabricate your own parts, it’s a valuable skill to understand how things are made and what design decisions can ultimately affect how something is created. After taking this course, you'll be able to: - Inspect a multicomponent assembly. - Identify manufacturing methods based on part inspection. - Create detailed drawings for manufacturing. - Practice creating toolpaths for manufacture. Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

Top reviews

AV

Jul 25, 2020

Great experience till now I have completed all 4 courses in this specialization and I should say the courses are really helpful as specially for student of Mechanical Engineering . Thank You Autodesk

MS

Sep 7, 2020

CAM using fusion 360 this course will directly made me full fill as engineer in design really an understandable way of teaching i assure that this course will get me placement in CAM PROGRAMMING

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 92 Reviews for CAM and Design Manufacturing for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360

By MOHAMED M

Jan 17, 2021

A Benchmark Course for CAM and Design Manufacturing. My Sincere thanks to the Instructors of Autodesk and Coursera for Providing Such a job based skillset.

By Eugene B

May 13, 2020

Great intro into machining! Covered all the basics, and now I just want to get myself some actual machining experience and use some of this material practically!

By Nabham G

Apr 21, 2020

Great course, enjoying binge learning during the quarantine. Lots of practice exercises and practical implementation of learning.

By Kartik S

Apr 27, 2021

Fusion is one of the versatile and modern designing software. This course is very well designed which helps the learners to learn CAM in Fusion from creating 2D drawings to using advance machining technologies. If, you want to learn CAM using Fusion, please give it a try, I'll boost your knowledge and exposure.

Thanks Coursera, for such a beautiful course.

By Vishal

Nov 27, 2020

Awesome experienced with Autodesk Fusion 360 . Today I have completed all 4 courses in this specialization it was of long duration but skill i have achieved during this course is very important for my career point of view So I'm thankful to Coursera and Autodesk for providing such a wonderful opportunity !

By Emrecan L

Nov 30, 2020

It was really informing. I learned a lot about Fusion 360's manufacturing side. I recommend this course as an engineering student too. It helps understanding how to design parts and which tools needed to manufacture it as well.

By Kasuntha M

Dec 13, 2020

Great course to learn about CAM and Design Manufacturing for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 36. I highly recommend this course and thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.

By ADITYA R V

Jul 26, 2020

Great experience till now I have completed all 4 courses in this specialization and I should say the courses are really helpful as specially for student of Mechanical Engineering . Thank You Autodesk

By Manoj S

Sep 8, 2020

CAM using fusion 360 this course will directly made me full fill as engineer in design really an understandable way of teaching i assure that this course will get me placement in CAM PROGRAMMING

By Haad A

Oct 26, 2020

The overall journey of exploring the series of this specialization is amazing. I have never expected that I have a lot to learn during this process.

By SHASHI K K

Nov 9, 2020

Well directed course; Lots of basics to learn and one needs to regularly revisit to brush up the concepts and realize the importance

By Juan S Q V

Nov 22, 2020

My only advice for the course, is to increase the quality of the videos, because sometimes 720p seems a little blurry

By RITESH S

May 25, 2020

Good for a mechanical engineering student to get the knowledge for the latest trend of the designing

By Pablo G U

Jul 1, 2020

muy buen curso, intuitivo y práctico para desarrollar experiencia con el software de fusion 360

By Amol C

Jan 18, 2022

This course helped me understand the most important part of Mechanical Engineers, CAM and CAE.

By Vinayak K

Jun 17, 2020

Learned new things and concepts about CAD/CAM. Course was interesting and filled with content.

By Tekur N S N M

Apr 24, 2020

very nice and fun course to do i had learnt ah lot of things through this course

By ASHISH K

Aug 10, 2020

Very nice course!, nice explanation, with hands-on practice modules

By Aniket T

Feb 7, 2021

Its a extremely well and useful program (course) that I learnt.

By Abhijeet J

Oct 2, 2020

Very nice specialization . Good for Mechanical branch students!

By AJAY K S

Jun 25, 2020

EXCELLENT COURSE FOR FACULTY , RESEARCH SCHOLARS AND STUDENTS

By Martin G

Jul 2, 2020

Felt like I learned something valuable, and that's precious.

By Fawad

Aug 21, 2020

Great To Have this Oppurtunity to Learn AUTODESK FUSION 360

By B K H K

Jul 15, 2020

It is amazing experience to learn fusion 360 software.

By Sagar S

Jun 7, 2020

This is a good course containing basic things

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder