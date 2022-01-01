About this Specialization

視覺是工程師傳遞想法的語言，更是跨團隊合作的基礎。資訊科技的進步，CAD/BIM逐漸取代傳統的尺規工程製圖。數位化的模型建構、管理與應用，對工程生命週期中的各項作業進行精細的模擬，超越時空限制，對工程的有更好的掌握與整合，能降低工程成本與錯誤，提升工程品質、效率與安全，回應現今永續發展與節能減碳上對工程的要求。 CAD/BIM專項課程提供「工程圖學 2D CAD」、「工程圖學 2D CAD專題」、「工程圖學3D CAD」、「工程圖學 3D CAD專題」、「工程資訊管理 BIM 概念」、「工程資訊管理 BIM 案」、「工程資訊管理 BIM 應用」及「CAD/BIM實務總整專題」共計8門課，帶你從工程繪圖，模型建立，到資訊模型管理，獲得充分的知識與實作技能，修習完此專項課程之學員，將成為具有職場競爭力的初階CAD/BIM專業人才。
