CAD/BIM技術與應用 Specialization
成為具有職場競爭力的初階CAD/BIM專業人才. 帶你從工程繪圖，模型建立，到資訊模型管理，獲得充分的知識與實作技能。
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
本課程專題之設計乃與世界知名的Arup工程顧問公司合作，讓學員透過解決工程實務問題的過程，一方面能複習與綜整本系列課程中所學到的知識與技能，另一方面能更理解CAD/BIM在工程實務的運用上，可能遭遇的挑戰與相對應的解決方案，並期能激發學員之創意，讓本系列課程之學習成果更加豐富。修習完此課程之學員，將成為具有職場競爭力的初階CAD/BIM專業人才。本課程會先說明要學員解決的工程實務問題，及解決問題之階段性任務，接著便由學員逐步完成各階段性任務及提出期中報告，最後於期末時針對所完成的基本解決方案與創意加值部份，提出一期末報告。每期的頂尖學員，將可獲得提送履歷表給Arup公司的難得機會。
There are 8 Courses in this Specialization
工程圖學 2D CAD
工程圖學在教什麼？這門課有的重要性為何? 對我的專業有什麼幫助?沒有工程背景的人也可以學習工程圖學嗎？我不是工程師，學習工程圖學對我的生活有幫助嗎？
工程圖學 2D CAD 專題
在『工程圖學2D CAD專題』，我們以一幢五層的公寓住宅為案例，一步步地講述AutoCAD繪製建築平面圖的技巧，包含梁、柱、樓板、樓梯、窗戶等，並介紹建築平面圖與立面圖的基本符號代表的意義與表達方式。
工程圖學 3D CAD
腦袋裡常裝著許多立體物件的形貌，想分享出來，可是不知道怎麼表達？怎麼將心中那個立體的形象，「繪製」出來呢？3D建模技術，幫助我們建構最直觀可以理解的立體模型，跳過利用平面圖解讀三維物體的過程，最能直接有效地表達我們的想法。
工程圖學 3D CAD 專題
想讓自己3D建模功力大增？想了解3D建築模型的繪製過程？
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
