Designing a product is only part of the process. Now, can that product be manufactured? A CNC machinist works with computer numeric controlled (CNC) machines from generating the machine code to machine setup and run. Understanding both CAD and CAM is essential to this portion of a design. Even if you are not the end user who programs a machine, it is invaluable to know how it’s done. This knowledge translates directly to part design by helping make intelligent design decisions with manufacturing in mind. This course introduces you to the integrated CAD/CAM approach behind Fusion 360 CAD/CAM as well as 3D printed design setup and finally assembly and testing. All stages of product design in one place!
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Waterjet Program
Most retail production quad and multirotor chassis are made of flat plates of carbon fiber or injection molded plastic. Flat plates of composite materials are often cut on a machine that uses high pressure water and abrasives. This allows you to cut almost any material without introducing heat, which could affect its structure and properties. In this week's lessons, we'll explore how to setup and validate a 2D waterjet cut on a quadcopter chassis.
Propeller Program
Autodesk® Fusion 360™ is capable of much more complex CNC programs beyond a 2D cut. We explore some of the advanced functionality by creating toolpaths on a propeller to explore multi-axis machining.
Quadcopter Assembly
You finally have a complete design and all the parts in hand, now what? This stage of the process can be a rather large task the first time through. From complex wiring, cable management, and overall assembly, we will step through the process. Even if you aren’t designing and building your own quadcopter, this is great information to have for when you do.
Setup and Test Flights
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANUFACTURING PROCESS WITH AUTODESK FUSION 360
very useful course for mechanical students who want to develop very technically. please complete this course to gain knowledge in fusion 360 and manufacturing process
very helpful course for designing using autodesk 360, got some additional bonus to my resume
I did not know a lot about CAM until I did this course Thank you for the well-structured material.
Great course , it helped me a lot to improve my skills in Autodesk fusion 360. Thank you.
About the CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
The future of making is here, bringing with it radical changes in the way things are designed, made, and used. And it’s disrupting every industry. With the right knowledge and tools, this disruption is your opportunity—whether you're an entrepreneur, designer, or engineer.
