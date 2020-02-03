About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Waterjet Program

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 77 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Propeller Program

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 55 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Quadcopter Assembly

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Setup and Test Flights

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

