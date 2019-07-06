About this Course

5,456 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(1,527 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Design Optimization

5 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 130 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Design Validation

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 72 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Assembly Motion

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Camera Gimbal Design Integration

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 73 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ENGINEERING DESIGN PROCESS WITH AUTODESK FUSION 360

View all reviews

About the CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization

CAD and Digital Manufacturing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder