This course provides a deeper exploration of mechanical assemblies and simulation, which are key engineering features of the design and manufacturing process. The foundation of engineering design is exploration and iteration. Design is rarely a perfectly linear and straightforward process. In this course, we'll explore mechanical assembly design and simulation, focusing on testing and improving design components and performance. As we move through design assumptions, testing, and refining design ideas, we'll come closer to a final design, while developing a deeper knowledge in Autodesk® Fusion 360™ for simulating and analyzing product functionality.
This course is part of the CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
Autodesk
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Design Optimization
Just because a design looks complete, doesn’t mean that it’s done. Often times you will go through dozens of revisions before achieving the final result. We'll explore ways to optimize the strength and reduce the weight of our quadcopter design, and we'll pull from experience to help guide design decisions.
Design Validation
Even with today's rapid manufacturing processes, there is still a cost associated. Regardless if you have access to a 3D printer, making informed design decisions is critical to the success of any product. In this week's lessons, we'll explore static simulation to identify weak areas of our design so they can be addressed before production.
Assembly Motion
Replicating real world motion is important to understanding physical constraints of any product. A quadcopter has spinning propellers, and in our case, a tilting camera. This is relatively simple mechanically speaking, but making sure they never touch is key to keeping it up in the air.
Camera Gimbal Design Integration
The overall scope of this project requires a live feed camera that can be adjusted by a person on the ground. Our project will use a single servo to allow the camera to tilt as needed but will require a servo mount on the body to function properly.
